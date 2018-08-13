Bachelor in Paradise Gets a New Bartender! Yuki Kimura Joins Wells Adams Serving Drinks

There’s a new bartender in Paradise — and you might recognize her!

In an exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, a new bartender steps in to help Wells Adams with the demands of the job.

“Being the bartender in Paradise is a little overwhelming,” says Adams. “There’s a lot of idiots talking to me about their relationships and tomfoolery and shenanigans and dumpster fires. I can’t juggle that many people. I thought it would be a good idea to find someone because I need all the help I can get.”

So Yuki Kimura, a 21-year-old Bachelor Japan alum who captivated viewers during her stint on the Bachelor Winter Games this year, officially joins Adams as a co-bartender.

Elan Gale/Instagram

“Yuki Poyo is back for Paradise,” Kimura says. “I’m the bartender and I’m very excited.”

And the group is excited about the new addition, too.

“It’s really nice to see a familiar face from Winter Games,” says Kevin Wendt. “It’s a nice breath of fresh air. With Yuki here, buckle your seatbelts, you’re going to see a show.”

But her bartending skills might need some work. Adams is seen throwing out a drink Kimura dubbed the “Yuki Poyo.”