Bachelor in Paradise Gets a New Bartender! Yuki Kimura Joins Wells Adams Serving Drinks

There’s a new bartender in Paradise — and you might recognize her!
In an exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, a new bartender steps in to help Wells Adams with the demands of the job.
“Being the bartender in Paradise is a little overwhelming,” says Adams. “There’s a lot of idiots talking to me about their relationships and tomfoolery and shenanigans and dumpster fires. I can’t juggle that many people. I thought it would be a good idea to find someone because I need all the help I can get.”
So Yuki Kimura, a 21-year-old Bachelor Japan alum who captivated viewers during her stint on the Bachelor Winter Games this year, officially joins Adams as a co-bartender.
“Yuki Poyo is back for Paradise,” Kimura says. “I’m the bartender and I’m very excited.”
And the group is excited about the new addition, too.
“It’s really nice to see a familiar face from Winter Games,” says Kevin Wendt. “It’s a nice breath of fresh air. With Yuki here, buckle your seatbelts, you’re going to see a show.”
But her bartending skills might need some work. Adams is seen throwing out a drink Kimura dubbed the “Yuki Poyo.”
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.