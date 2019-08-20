BiP's Kristina Schulman Defends Giving Blake Horstmann Her Rose: 'Everyone Deserves Love'

Blake Horstmann has made a few enemies in Paradise, but Kristina Schulman isn’t one of them.

On Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Schulman shocked viewers when she decided to save Horstmann by offering him her rose. The move came as a surprise, considering this season has revealed a messy love triangle between him, Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes after Horstmann hooked up with the women on back-to-back nights at Stagecoach in April.

Schulman, 26, defended her decision on Twitter as the episode aired.

“I have a big heart what can I say. EVERYONE DESERVES LOVE,” she wrote. “In baseball, curve ball is my favorite #bachelorinparadise.”

On the show, Schulman said that in keeping Horstmann around, he’d be subjected to his “personal hell” — watching his main love interest, Hannah Godwin, hit it off with Dylan Barbour. But on Twitter, Schulman clarified that her intentions weren’t malicious.

“Ultimately, I care about people,” she wrote. “Blake and I have been friends for the past year, yes I give him s— and he’s very well aware but he came on the show to find love & I believed he deserved to stay.”

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ ABC

On Tuesday morning, Schulman followed up with a lengthy statement, admitting she was “in shock” over how much “hate mail” she got after the episode.

“I wasn’t sure if people messaged me because they hated my actions or simply because they hated [Blake] and projected it onto me,” she wrote. “Either way, we, as contestants on this show opened up our lives, our hearts, and minds for your enjoyment (and criticism) but death threats because you don’t like someone is just UNACCEPTABLE.”

“If you can’t handle it, turn off your TV or watch Friends on Netflix,” she added. “Thank you to those who CHOOSE to spread love and not hate.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.