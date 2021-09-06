Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan were seen hanging out after filming the Bachelor summer spinoff

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan Spotted Together in Nashville

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 contestants Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan are spending time together off the beach.

The two reality stars, who have both been eliminated from the summer spinoff, were spotted dancing and hanging out at a Nashville bar last month, according to a TikTok posted by a fan who filmed the moment.

"Not me seeing Connor B and Victoria P in the club 👀 And yes I got a random man to film me dancing in front of them #nashville #bachelorinparadise," the user captioned the clip.

Other fans in the comments were quick to speculate about a potential romance between the two. "That's a pair I never thought I'd see," one wrote.

Brennan, 29, even chimed in, teasing, "they're married now."

Both Brennan and Paul live in Nashville full-time.

Paul, 28, abruptly left Bachelor in Paradise on the episode that aired Aug. 23, after being confronted with allegations of a secret relationship back home. She was forming a connection with James Bonsall when Tammy Ly and Kelsey Weier told him about Paul's alleged intentions.

She later denied joining the show while in a relationship but did confirm that she was briefly seeing someone before filming began.

"I think that probably the weight of whether Paradise is going to be a thing or not weighed heavy on our relationship," she said during an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "He didn't ask me to stay and was just like, 'You should do what [you want], you should go and I encourage you to follow your heart,' or whatever. Like, 'We haven't been dating long.'"

"And I think that he probably was trying to give me some [sort of] blessing," added Paul, who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020. "But to me, it was like he wouldn't fully commit."

Brennan, meanwhile, headed home during last Tuesday's episode after Becca Kufrin's highly anticipated rose went to Aaron Clancy.

He was previously a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette but was eliminated by lead Katie Thurston in week 5.