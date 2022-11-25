'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Go Instagram Official on Thanksgiving

Earlier this week, Victoria Fuller confirmed her relationship with Greg Grippo during her appearance on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 25, 2022 04:41 PM
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo from Victoria Fuller's Instagram Story
Greg Grippo and VIctoria Fuller. Photo: Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo have each other to be thankful for on Thanksgiving!

The new lovebirds went Instagram official on Thursday after confirming their romance earlier this week.

In a clip shared by the former Season 17 The Bachelorette cast member, the couple can be seen sharing their affections for one another, kissing and hugging while hanging out in what appears to be an art exhibition. The two sat on a bench in front of a moving cloud display during the outing.

Fuller, 29, later responded in the comment section, writing, "🥹 grateful for you."

During the holiday celebration, Fuller also posted a couple of snapshots of the pair on her Instagram Story while the two sat in a car. "Happy thanksgiving ❤️," she wrote over one of the images.

In an interview with E! News published on Wednesday, Fuller expressed her excitement for her romance with Grippo, also 29, including the possibility of them building a family together.

"Greg and I are very, very happy right now," she told the outlet. "We are just enjoying being able to finally be together."

The former season 24 Bachelor contestant added: "We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!"

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo from Victoria Fuller's Instagram Story
Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller. Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Fuller sparked dating rumors with Grippo over the summer as they were spotted vacationing in Italy together. But the off-screen romance evolved as Fuller was falling for Johnny DePhillipo on-screen during Bachelor in Paradise's 8th season.

Fuller and DePhillipo's whirlwind romance ended in an engagement, though the former The Bachelorette contestant revealed they were only engaged for "a month" before calling it quits.

Fuller confirmed her relationship with Grippo during Tuesday's reunion. She also denied cheating on DePhillipo, 26, though, her now-ex-fiancé countered: "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating."

Explaining how the pair's relationship came to be, Grippo revealed the duo initially built a friendship after meeting through mutual friends. They didn't choose to explore a possible romantic bond until sometime after she returned from Paradise.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

"I was like, you know what, we're at this moment where we're really interested in one another and I was like, I want to take you out for a drink," Grippo said during Tuesday's reunion. "So, you want to go to Rome in two days?"

In defense of the relationship, Fuller said: "No one has to understand it or get it and that's OK. But everyone can hate us if they f---ing want."

