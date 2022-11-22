'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Victoria Fuller Confirms Relationship with Greg Grippo: 'Everyone Can Hate Us'

The reality star revealed on Tuesday's BiP season 8 finale that she started dating the Bachelorette alum after breaking up with fiancé Johnny DePhillipo

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on November 22, 2022 10:02 PM

After weeks of speculation, Victoria Fuller cleared up rumors about her relationship status with Greg Grippo on Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale.

During the reunion portion of the finale, host Jesse Palmer asked 29-year-old Fuller — who accepted a proposal from Johnny DePhillipo on the beach in Mexico — whether she started dating Grippo, from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, following her breakup from DePhillipo, 26.

"Yes, Greg and I are together," said Fuller, who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Palmer, 44, then questioned whether she cheated on DePhillipo with Grippo, 29.

"Absolutely not," Fuller insisted.

Bachelor in Paradise johnny and victoria
Johnny and Victoria. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

DePhillipo felt differently. "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating," he told Fuller.

Once DePhillipo left the stage, Palmer brought out Grippo.

"We've been friends for a while. We met last year through mutual friends," Grippo explained of how he met Fuller.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

The New Jersey native said he and Fuller rekindled their relationship in the weeks after she returned from Paradise.

"I was like, you know what, we're at this moment where we're really interested in one another and I was like, I want to take you out for a drink," Grippo said. "So, you want to go to Rome in two days?"

The lavish move actually served as an attempt by the pair to keep from revealing the results of Fuller's time on Paradise before it aired.

Greg Grippo attends the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soireee at Ideal Glass Studios on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

"We couldn't go and get a drink in New York City or Nashville," Fuller said. "So we're like, okay, we'll go to Europe, and maybe see, test it out, see how we fit."

Photos of their time in Italy led fans to suspect Grippo and Fuller had gotten together. When fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Nick Viall posted a video of Fuller kissing Grippo on TikTok earlier this month, those rumors only strengthened.

Ultimately, Fuller told Palmer she didn't care how people perceived her relationship with Grippo.

"No one has to understand it or get it and that's okay," she said. "But everyone can hate us if they f---ing want."

Fuller also revealed that she and Grippo got matching tattoos together in Italy that read "ciao."

"I get it," Grippo said. "I get it's not the best look in the world."

Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 finale aired on ABC.

