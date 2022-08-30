'Bachelor in Paradise' Trailer Reveals 'Shocking Twist' That Literally Divides the Beach

Bachelor in Paradise is heating up!

During Monday night's Bachelorette episode, ABC released the trailer for the upcoming eighth season of BiP, which will include "a shocking twist [which] divides the beach."

"Ladies, Go pack your bags, you'll be leaving Paradise immediately," host Jesse Palmer informs the women.

However, the ladies are anything but thrilled to be packing their bags. Jill Chin, who appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, said, "I'm sick of being poked like a bear every day."

The women let their voices be heard and collectively yell, "F--- you, Jesse Palmer!"

The trailer also shows Jacob Rapini, who was a contestant on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, unleashing his inner Tarzan.

"I told myself I wouldn't have sex on the first night," he admits to Shanae Ankney, another contestant on Echard's season. She quickly replies, "We're not having sex, Tarzan!"

After the conversation, things seemingly heat up between the pair as their fellow contestants hear their hookup from outside the bedroom.

However, it may not be happily ever after for Shana who shares, "It is very difficult to juggle two men at once."

Later in the trailer, Lace Morris, who competed for Ben Higgins' love on The Bachelor, breaks down in tears and says, "I feel so betrayed right now. Why is it so hard to find love? I don't get it."

The trailer concludes on a happier note by showing multiple diamond rings teasing the potential of the engagements to come this season.

Earlier this month, the show's bartender Wells Adams told PEOPLE what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"It's good. It's sexy. I'll say this: it's very sexy," Adams, 38, said. "When it comes to Paradise, I think it's the best show that we make."

"It's fun and it's funny, and it's very successful," he continued. "The mission statement is for people to get engaged and have long-lasting, meaningful relationships. That show kills."

Unlike previous seasons of the franchise's spin-off, the cast headed into Paradise with less information about their potential partners, according to Adams.

"This season was different than years past," he said of the show's eighth season, which he confirmed had already wrapped filming. "Before, usually like four weeks of The Bachelorette would air, before we would start filming Paradise. So you had kind of a sense of who the 'villains' are and who the sweethearts are."

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will air Sept. 27 on ABC.