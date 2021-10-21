BiP's Tia Booth on Making Relationship with 'Angel' Boyfriend Taylor Mock Public: 'It's Terrifying'

Tia Booth is finally sharing her love story with new boyfriend Taylor Mock.

On the Click Bait podcast Thursday, co-host Joe Amabile brought up how Booth, 30, recently made her relationship with Mock public. Though she said she was happy with her changed relationship status, Booth admitted: "It's scary. It's terrifying."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's an angel. He really is really sweet and he's been doing sweet stuff for me for months," she continued. "It's just scary being public in the public eye. Everybody, like, pays attention to every little detail."

"We met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California," she said of boyfriend Mock. "We hung out, like, in the same friend group and then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him. And I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see you later.' "

"And then after I got home, I was like, 'Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time,' which is like all I've asked for on the show," she continued. "I gave it a shot and we've been good. We started hanging out as soon as I got back."

According to Booth, the couple "didn't even have, like, a proper first date."

Taylor Mock, Tia Booth Credit: Taylor Mock/Instagram

"I literally told him — he was trying to wear me down — I was like, ... 'I'm in a good mood today. If you want to come watch me, like, do stuff at my house. Like, I have stuff to do. I have errands to do. I have stuff to do at my house. If you want to come, like, hang out with me when I do that,' " she explained. "And that was like the first time we hung out just us. He thought I was kidding. I'm like, 'No, really. I have s--- to do.'

The reality star added, "The next day I was like, 'Hey, I need help carrying a rug into my house.' And so he helped me do that. And he stuck around. He's a lot nicer and sweeter than me, so God love it."

Booth went Instagram official with Mock on Oct. 17. Sharing a video set to LANY's "Get Away," she included a montage of photos and videos taken throughout their time together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

tia booth Credit: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"Not gonna lie — it's been nice keeping this to myself," she captioned the post. "But it's about time y'all know too."

Mock also posted about their relationship on his own Instagram.