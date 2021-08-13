"I'm a goddess and I need the guy to come to me," Victoria Larson says in a new clip from the upcoming 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise: 'Queen' Victoria Larson Tests Out Her '5-Second Rule' for Dating in New Teaser

"Queen" Victoria Larson's goddess energy might not reign supreme in Mexico.

In a new teaser for the upcoming 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise, 28-year-old Victoria, who initially appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, explains her philosophy for catching a man's attention.

"I'm a goddess and I need the guy to come to me," Victoria says in the clip, released by ABC on Thursday. "Wait, did I tell you about the five-second rule? When you smile to initiate the guy to come over, you literally have to do five seconds and then you'd come over."

She tries the method out on castmates Grocery Store Joe Amabile, Brendan Morais and Kenny Braasch, but unfortunately doesn't have any luck.

"My goddess energy didn't quite kick in," Victoria admits. "That seriously all sucked."

She will be one of 24 singles getting another chance at love when Bachelor in Paradise premieres next week.

Beloved Bachelor in Paradise bartender and show alum Wells Adams will take over as master of ceremonies for the rose ceremonies.