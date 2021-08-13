Bachelor in Paradise: 'Queen' Victoria Larson Tests Out Her '5-Second Rule' for Dating in New Teaser
"I'm a goddess and I need the guy to come to me," Victoria Larson says in a new clip from the upcoming 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise
"Queen" Victoria Larson's goddess energy might not reign supreme in Mexico.
In a new teaser for the upcoming 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise, 28-year-old Victoria, who initially appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, explains her philosophy for catching a man's attention.
"I'm a goddess and I need the guy to come to me," Victoria says in the clip, released by ABC on Thursday. "Wait, did I tell you about the five-second rule? When you smile to initiate the guy to come over, you literally have to do five seconds and then you'd come over."
She tries the method out on castmates Grocery Store Joe Amabile, Brendan Morais and Kenny Braasch, but unfortunately doesn't have any luck.
"My goddess energy didn't quite kick in," Victoria admits. "That seriously all sucked."
She will be one of 24 singles getting another chance at love when Bachelor in Paradise premieres next week.
Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker Tease Bachelor in Paradise Season 7
PEOPLE exclusively announced earlier this week that former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin will be joining the season 7 cast. (Kufrin, 31, got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in her season finale in 2018, but she confirmed in September 2020 that the two called it quits.) Though Kufrin won't appear on Monday's season premiere, she'll join later on to shake things up.
Another shakeup to the upcoming season: a rotation of celebrity guest hosts will step in for Chris Harrison, who announced his exit from the Bachelor franchise earlier this year after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racially insensitive actions. Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and David Spade will be among the celeb hosts stepping in for Harrison, 50.
Beloved Bachelor in Paradise bartender and show alum Wells Adams will take over as master of ceremonies for the rose ceremonies.
Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.