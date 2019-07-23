Demi Burnett Hooks Up with a Woman in Bachelor in Paradise Teaser — and Declares Her Love!

Demi Burnett pursues a mystery woman in the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 promo

By Natalie Stone
July 22, 2019 10:05 PM

Bachelor in Paradise will soon be serving up another season of hookups, heartbreak and “more crying than ever before.”

At the end of Monday night’s Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, ABC aired a teaser for the upcoming sixth season of BiP — and it promises nothing but the drama that Bachelor Nation has come to expect from the beachside spinoff.

“All of your favorite Bachelors and Bachelorettes are back on one beach,” host Chris Harrison says in a voiceover for the promo, which teases Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ relationship.

But perhaps more surprising than the “love decagon” and “triangle” that are promised is Demi Burnett’s romance with a mystery woman.

“I don’t care who sees this,” she says as she lies on top of a woman on a bed and kisses her.

“I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her,” says Demi, 24, “and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

Demi Burnett with the mystery woman on Bachelor in Paradise
ABC

Later in the clip, she is seen having a steamy makeout session with Derek Peth in the hot tub.

“Last night, Demi and I had a really fun time in the hot tub,” he says. “That’s not something I should have to hide.”

Demi Burnett and Derek Peth
ABC

Evidently, Demi is conflicted in Mexico.

“I just don’t want to lose you,” she tearfully tells the woman, whose face we never see.

While only time will tell which couples part ways or choose to stay together post-Paradise, there’s one pairing that audiences don’t have to question: newlyweds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson!

Krysral Nielson and Chris Randone
John Fleenor/ABC

“Oh my God, you’re my husband,” Krystal says in the promo after tying the knot with Chris at their June nuptials in Paradise.

Bachelor Nation can tune in to Chris and Krystal’s wedding when it airs on Aug. 5 as part of the upcoming season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

