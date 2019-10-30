Bachelor in Paradise's Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones Split: 'We Are the Best of Friends'

Another Bachelor in Paradise romance has fizzled.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones, who hit it off on season 6 of the ABC Bachelor spinoff, have gone their separate ways. In an Instagram posted Wednesday, Adams announced that she and Jones have split six weeks after the BiP reunion.

“I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning. Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on,” Adams captioned a smiling selfie of the pair.

“John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms,” said Adams, 29.

Still, the distance between Los Angeles-based Adams and Jones, who only recently moved to L.A. from Maryland, took a toll on their relationship.

“But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other,” she wrote.

“We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways,” she continued.

Although the couple has split, Adams assured that she and Jones will continue to be friends.

“We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕” she concluded.

Jones, 24, left a simple red heart emoji in the comments section of the breakup post.

On the sixth season of BiP, Adams and Jones had an unlikely, whirlwind romance in Mexico.

Ahead of Fantasy Suite dates, audiences watched as Jones professed his love for Adams — but she wasn’t there yet. Both devastated and in tears, they left BiP separately.

But at the Paradise reunion on Sept. 17, Adams admitted that she regretted saying goodbye to Jones on the beach.

“We had a whirlwind romance, and I think it took me by surprise,” she said. “When he told me he loved me, those were words that I don’t throw around lightly. I wasn’t ready for that. I’m the last one to throw around engagement or marriage. I thought the right thing to do was just to let him go.”

Adams said when she returned home, she couldn’t stop thinking about Jones — so she tried to win him back. “I talked to my mom about it and I decided I wanted to go after him,” she said. “I’m a bold girl.”

Cameras followed Adams as she traveled to Jones’ hometown in Maryland to sit down and discuss her feelings with Jones.

“When I got there I was shaking, I was so nervous,” she said. “I did not know what he would say.”

Naturally, Jones was more than excited to see her. However, he admitted that he struggled to come to terms with their breakup at first, even saying he “avoided” looking at Adams’ Instagram account.

“I never would have said the ‘L’ word if I didn’t mean it,” he said. “It was a tough couple weeks for me.”

When Adams suggested getting back together, Jones was all in. “I still can’t believe this is real right now,” he said before formally asking Adams to be his girlfriend. “Look at my girlfriend, isn’t she hot?!”

Back in the studio, Adams and Jones said they were going strong. At one point, Jones even got down on one knee and recited the same poem he read to her on the beach. “I’m very happy,” she said.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the show wrapped, Adams and Jones opened up about their connection in Paradise.

“There would be conversations I would have off camera with John that were just monumental,” she said. “We would talk about our faith, his job, our families. There was so much more depth to him than running around in a Speedo laughing all the time and hair flipping his way through life.”

Continued Adams: “He was very intriguing. And he had so many layers. I just really liked that he could have a good time and then turn on the seriousness when he needed to. And the attraction is a huge part of it. He’s not bad to look at!”

For his part, Jones never shied away from how strongly he felt about Adams.

“We had a solid friendship base, but then I learned we share the same values,” he said. “That’s what made me see the long-term potential.”