How Bachelor in Paradise’s Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones Are Planning for the Future

Their connection may have been one of the most surprising of the Bachelor in Paradise summer, but Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones are still going strong!

“I’m excited to see what time does with what we’ve built thus far,” Jones tells PEOPLE. Adds Adams: “There are no cameras or producers anymore. We are navigating our relationship on our own terms.”

Jones, 24, and 28-year-old Adams may have initially seemed an odd match, but for Adams, a certain spark was almost immediate.

“There would be conversations I would have off camera with John that were just monumental,” she says. “We would talk about our faith, his job, our families. There was so much more depth to him than running around in a Speedo laughing all the time and hair flipping his way through life.”

Continues Adams: “He was very intriguing. And he had so many layers. I just really liked that he could have a good time and then turn on the seriousness when he needed to. And the attraction is a huge part of it. He’s not bad to look at!”

For his part, Jones never shied away from how strongly he felt about Adams.

“We had a solid friendship base, but then I learned we share the same values,” he says. “That’s what made me see the long-term potential.”

But ultimately, as the finale approached, Adams said goodbye to Jones, leaving him heartbroken — and her immediately questioning her decision.

“I was really conflicted and I was really battling inside,” says Adams. “John is a really good person and we connected on a level that is not something you find all the time. So I was letting go of a person I really connected with but at the same time I knew he felt so strongly and I just wasn’t there yet. One thing I won’t do is pretend to want to be with somebody, so I had to be honest.”

Adams soon realized her mistake and came to Jones’ Maryland hometown to ask for another chance. (He accepted.)

Now, Jones says there’s a “possibility” he’d move to Los Angeles, where Adams is based.

As for the “L” word? “He doesn’t want to pressure me,” says Adams. “Everyone asks us, ‘Are you in love yet?’ I don’t want to throw that around. We’ll figure it out.”

Ultimately, “actions speak louder than words,” says Jones. “Tayshia knows how I feel about her.”