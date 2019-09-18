Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones‘ love story isn’t over yet.

Adams took centerstage at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Tuesday and admitted that she regretted saying goodbye to Jones on the beach.

“We had a whirlwind romance, and I think it took me by surprise,” she said. “When he told me he loved me, those were words that I don’t throw around lightly. I wasn’t ready for that. I’m the last one to throw around engagement or marriage. I thought the right thing to do was just to let him go.”

Adams said when she returned home, she couldn’t stop thinking about Jones — so she tried to win him back.

“I talked to my mom about it and I decided I wanted to go after him,” she said. “I’m a bold girl.”

Cameras followed Adams as she traveled to Jones’ hometown in Maryland to sit down and discuss her feelings with Jones.

“When I got there I was shaking, I was so nervous,” she said. “I did not know what he would say.”

Image zoom John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty (2)

Naturally, Jones was more than excited to see her. However, he admitted that he struggled to come to terms with their breakup at first, even saying he “avoided” looking at Adams’ Instagram account.

“I never would have said the ‘L’ word if I didn’t mean it,” he said. “It was a tough couple weeks for me.”

But when Adams suggested the idea of getting back together, Jones was all in.

“I still can’t believe this is real right now,” he said before formally asking Adams to be his girlfriend. “Look at my girlfriend, isn’t she hot?!”

Back in the studio, Adams and Jones said they were going strong. At one point, Jones even got down on one knee and recited the same poem he read to her on the beach.

“I’m very happy,” she said.