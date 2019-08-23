New Bachelor in Paradise Arrival Tahzjuan Is 'Already Crumbling' in Mexico: 'I'm Over This'

Sometimes, Paradise can feel like hell.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tahzjuan Hawkins isn’t exactly adjusting to the conditions in Mexico — physically or emotionally.

“Personally, I feel bad for Tahzjuan,” says Tayshia Adams, a fellow castaway from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. “It must be really hard coming in to this group of people that are making connections and are a little bit further along, even in their friendships.”

“Tahzjuan is already crumbling,” she adds as footage rolls of Tahzjuan eating a bowl of spaghetti alone in the pool.

And Tahzjuan herself can readily admit that Paradise is just “not my idea of a good time.”

“It’s so hot,” she says. “It’s going to do my head in.”

“I’m over this s—, it’s f—ing hot,” she continues, chugging Gatorade. “I don’t even think I could put eyeliner on right now. I don’t know how to brush my hair anymore. If I pass out, don’t let me go. I can still be alive.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.