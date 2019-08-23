New Bachelor in Paradise Arrival Tahzjuan Is 'Already Crumbling' in Mexico: 'I'm Over This'

"It's f---ing hot. I don't even think I could put eyeliner on right now,"  the Bachelor alumna says in a sneak peek

By Aurelie Corinthios
August 23, 2019 09:57 AM

Sometimes, Paradise can feel like hell.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tahzjuan Hawkins isn’t exactly adjusting to the conditions in Mexico — physically or emotionally.

“Personally, I feel bad for Tahzjuan,” says Tayshia Adams, a fellow castaway from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. “It must be really hard coming in to this group of people that are making connections and are a little bit further along, even in their friendships.”

“Tahzjuan is already crumbling,” she adds as footage rolls of Tahzjuan eating a bowl of spaghetti alone in the pool.

And Tahzjuan herself can readily admit that Paradise is just “not my idea of a good time.”

“It’s so hot,” she says. “It’s going to do my head in.”

ABC

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Jordan Kimball Says His Brawl with Christian Estrada Was ‘Self Defense’

“I’m over this s—, it’s f—ing hot,” she continues, chugging Gatorade. “I don’t even think I could put eyeliner on right now. I don’t know how to brush my hair anymore. If I pass out, don’t let me go. I can still be alive.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.