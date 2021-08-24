Bachelor in Paradise: Thomas and Riley Threaten Newly-Formed Connections in Sneak Peek

"I really want to see the boys squirm," Demi Burnett says in a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode

Thomas Jacobs and Riley Christian are ready to shake things up in Paradise — and their fellow male contestants are far from pleased.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, guest host Lance Bass informs the group about the new arrivals heading to the beach.

"We've got some hot men coming in this week," he says.

Paradise veteran Demi Burnett chimes in: "I really want to see the boys squirm."

Riley catches the attention of quite a few women upon his arrival. "Damn!" says Maurissa Gunn. Adds Tahzjuan Hawkins while fanning herself off, "I was hot, and now I'm hotter."

Riley pulls Tahzjuan aside to suggest they "make something happen" between them, prompting Tre Cooper to call him out for his "trash bag behavior," declaring, "He's dead to me."

At one point in the clip, Riley is seen kissing Maurissa while her previous connection Connor Brennan walks alone on the beach. "If I was Connor right now, I would cry my eyes out," one girl says as someone else adds, "Connor's got to be freaking out."

And when Thomas arrives, he really makes waves. While one woman notes how "sexy" he is, Serena Pitt adds: "Someone is making out with this guy. I'll be okay if it's me."

Serena's attraction to Thomas concerns Joe Amabile, with whom she previously established a connection. "If she does hit it off with him, then this is exactly like last time with [my ex] Kendall [Long]," Joe says.

One male contender calls Thomas a "trash human being," while Aaron Clancy threatens: "I'm going to f---ing kill that guy."

Later in the clip, another guy sets up a "confrontation" between Thomas and the rest of the men: "I just want to see if somebody throws a punch."

Riley previously appeared on Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley's dual Bachelorette season last year. Thomas, meanwhile, is known as the villain from Katie Thurston's recent season.