Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered earlier this week on ABC

Bachelor in Paradise: New Arrival Demi Burnett Worries the Other Women as She Seeks Out a Date

Demi Burnett is wasting no time on Bachelor in Paradise.

The reality star, who has previously appeared on the summer spinoff, surprised fans when she showed up at the end of the season 7 premiere earlier this week.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at next week's episode, she begins to make the rounds with her new potential partners — much to the dismay of the rest of the women.

"I'm Demi," she introduces herself before reading from a card, "Welcome back to paradise, you know what to do."

"Connor, would you like to go have a chat?" she asks contestant Connor Brennan, who appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

But Demi's forwardness with Connor clearly upsets Maurissa Gunn, who connected with him early on.

Bachelor in Paradise Credit: ABC

"If Demi asks Connor on a date, I'll be upset because I fell quick and hard for Connor so I was putting all my eggs in one basket," says Maurissa, from season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber.

"Oh my god, I don't know, this is so stressful," she adds.

Demi next turns her attention to Kenny Braasch, who was on season 16 of The Bachelorette. "Hi Kenny, do you want to do a little chit-chat?" she says.

"Sure, Demi," Kenny replies, causing a stir with Mari Pepin-Solis.

"I think if Kenny went on a date with Demi, I would feel caught off guard to be honest just because we've been vibing so well," the Bachelor season 25 contestant says.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE cast Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Finally, Demi has one more man to chat with — and one more woman to upset.

"Brendan, do you want to go chat?" she asks Brendan Morais, adding, "Do you want to hold hands?"

"Sure, why not, we're in paradise, huh?" says Brendan, another contestant from season 16 of The Bachelorette.

"Brendan is the person who I feel most connected with, so if I'm not getting Brendan's rose I don't know necessarily what other rose I'm going to get which is a little scary," says Natasha Parker, from Weber's season.

Demi, who got engaged on her last run on BiP, entered at the end of Monday's episode.

"I look fine as f--- right now. Are you kidding me?" she said to the cameras before joining the group. "Those poor girls, I'm going to steal all their men."