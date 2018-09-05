BiP's Shushanna Mkrtychyan Accused of Witchcraft: 'Call Me a Bitch but Don't Call Me a Witch'

What better way to test your compatibility than with babies … right?

Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw the return of veteran couples Jade and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass to hand out a highly-coveted date card.

“They are people who actually made Paradise happen,” says Kendall Long. “I think it’s seeing couples like that that allows me to think no matter what kind of story you have here and how you get to that point, love can be found here.”

After interviewing each couple to determine who deserves the date, the group decides on Long and Joe Amabile. But this wasn’t just any typical Paradise date.

“So we have prepared the most exciting, glorious, epic date in Bachelor in Paradise history,” explains Bass.

“Unfortunately, you both will not be going on this date,” adds Waddell. “We are going on this date because we need Mommy and Daddy breaks! So you both will be babysitting our babies.”

And while Jade and Tanner’s daughter Emerson Avery took a while to warm up to Amabile (queue an hour of crying), the couple proved that they could handle a couple of toddlers together. The experience brought Amabile and Long closer together.

ABC

“This is a new side of Kendall I haven’t seen before,” says Amabile. “I can see Kendall being a good mother one day. It really makes you think a lot about the future and how serious this whole Paradise experience could turn out to be.”

“It was cute to see Joe with the kids,” adds Long. “It could be a glimpse into our future.”

As an award for successfully taking care of the babies, Long and Amabile finally get their date. While sitting beachside and sipping cocktails, the two decided to be exclusive.

“You’re the only person I want to date,” says Amabile. “I really like you.”

A Sudden Goodbye

But while Long and Amabile are happier than ever, Eric Bigger begins to crumble. After sending Angela Amezcua on Monday following a date with Cassandra Ferguson, Bigger begins to question his place in Paradise.

Bigger tells Ferguson he just wants to be friends — which leaves her feeling pretty confused.

“Everyone is coupled up and it’s kind of hard to see how happy they are,” she says. “Eric and I have this really weird thing going on. I keep trying to show him signs that I’m interested on my end and I just feel like he’s not reciprocating those feelings.”

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama: There’s One Final Couple That’s ‘Shocking’

And when Ferguson tells Bigger she doesn’t think he’s ready to fall in love, it sends him spiraling.

“This is the first time in my life that I really want a relationship but that doesn’t mean I’m really ready,” he says. “I’ve been looking for the answers and I don’t know what to do.”

ABC

Bigger confides in Kevin Wendt that he’s feeling conflicted about his place in Paradise.

“I’m emotionally drained from the Angela situation. It isn’t fair to Cassandra that she had to come into that. She got pulled into my mess,” he says. “I don’t want to give Cassandra half of me.”

Ultimately, Bigger decides to leave Paradise.

“I’m emotionally drained,” he says as he begins to cry. “The best decision is just to leave Paradise and move on.”