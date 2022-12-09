'BiP' 's Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Gush About Engaged Life as He Jokes 'I'm So Sick of the Word 'Journey' '

The bond between Brandon Jones and Serene Russell continues to grow after they got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season finale last month.

"Every day has been a journey, like something new every day," Russell, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"I'm so sick of that word, journey," Jones, 28, teases back. "No, every day, it's been great."

The reality star shares that being engaged to Russell has been "a whole new learning experience," adding they are "learning [from] each other and growing closer."

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Russell reveals that she found it difficult to keep the relationship a secret while BiP was still airing.

"We just moved in together in San Diego and so, you know, we were like under wraps," she says. "I was just like getting the apartment ready and like trying to sneak around so no one would see me."

"We were wearing wigs and everything like that, trying to sneak out to dinner and stuff," Jones adds. "So it's been fun, it's been exciting."

Jones compares being out in public as a couple to after Thanksgiving dinner when you unbutton your pants and you're like, 'Ahhh.'"

"We can finally relax and be ourselves," he adds. "Yeah, so it's been good."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

The couple are also making sure to spend time with their families over the holidays. They had a "wonderful" time in Oklahoma with Russell's family for Thanksgiving and will be heading to Oregon to see Jones' family for Christmas.

Russell also shares that they "haven't started planning" their 2024 wedding.

"We're enjoying the engagement right now," Jones adds. " It's our first event out so we're like let's enjoy everything."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Following their engagement last month, Russell opened up to PEOPLE about her plans for the big day.

"We are really excited for wedding planning," Russel told PEOPLE.

"We've landed on 2024, and we're starting to think what time of year we want to get married in, what kind of wedding we like, do we want it more in the day or at night? We're starting to have these fun little conversations," she continued. "But right now, we're really excited to get to do the holidays together, and be in public and be normal."