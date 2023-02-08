'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Had to Cancel Valentine's Day Plans with Joe Amabile After She 'Double-Booked' Herself

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's love story started on the beaches of Mexico — so it makes perfect sense that now, as a married couple living in New York City, the Bachelor in Paradise alums call a taco and margarita night one of their favorite at-home dates.

"If we're staying at home, we're usually pasta and wine, or tacos and margaritas. Those are our two favorites," Pitt, 25, told PEOPLE at Olmeca Altos Tequila's taco-filled date night in New York City on Tuesday. "[We'll say], 'Let's cook together, let's make dinner and then just throw on a movie or whatever show we're binging.'"

Amabile, 36, echoed his wife's sentiments: "We probably do tacos and margaritas once a week, especially in the summer."

Although Pitt said "there was a lot of margaritas and tequila cocktails on the beach" during her and Amabile's time in Mexico, she confessed that they didn't pick up any drink-making tips from Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

"We are nowhere near his level. We're happy to just open a bottle and pour it over ice," Pitt said of Altos' ready-to-pour options.

Brandon Taylor Photographer

The couple, who partnered with decision-making app Cobble to launch their Date Night Guides, said tequila will likely play a role in their upcoming nuptials, too. (Though they tied the knot at an N.Y.C. courthouse in October, Amabile and Pitt plan to host friends and family for a bigger party in Charleston, S.C., in September.)

"We'll probably have a spicy margarita and we'll have an Old Fashioned," Amabile said of their wedding cocktail offerings.

As for why they selected Charleston? Pitt said it's because they found it to be a "a great accessible destination spot."

"It's so picturesque there," she explained. "And a lot of our friends and family haven't been there, so it's a fun place for people to travel to."

Bachelor Nation favorites like Adams, 39, and his wife Sarah Hyland, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Clay Harbor, Natasha Parker, Bri Springs, Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy will all be on the guest list for the Southern affair.

Joe Amabile Instagram

Some of Amabile and Pitt's friends from the franchise also happen to be planning weddings of their own now, too.

"It's nice. I've been able to chat with Becca [Kufrin] and chat with Mari a little bit because everyone's getting married this year," Pitt said.

Before Amabile and Pitt return to Charleston in April to do their tastings and firm up more wedding details, they'll celebrate Valentine's Day in New York City next week.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Amabile Says He's 'Jealous' That The Bachelorette Contestants 'Get to Hang Out with People'

They plan to go on a double date on Tuesday, and originally had a one-on-one dinner scheduled on Monday night — that is, until, Pitt realized what day it was planned for.

"We decided to do dinner at The Waverly Inn on Monday, just the two of us, as like a romantic, intimate dinner. But I forgot that I already committed to going to a fashion event," Pitt said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Joe, I'm so sorry. I double-booked.' He canceled the reservation. But we don't need two Valentine's Days. It's okay."

"This is what happens when you get married!" Amabile quipped.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In reality, though, Amabile said his and Pitt's relationship hasn't changed much since exchanging vows.

"Everything's stayed the same," he said. "Our relationship — not to brag — but it's been so easy and fun. I think the real change comes when kids come."

Though the pair doesn't have a timeline for when they want to have children, Amabile added, "I think two is the most we're going to have. I keep saying that I know we're going to have triplets. My father's a triplet and he has twin sisters."

Despite having to cancel their Valentine's Day plans, Amabile and Pitt say they don't need the holiday to show each other how much they love one another.

"We're very considerate of each other in small ways," Pitt said. "If Joe's going out, he'll be like, 'Hey, can I pick you up anything? Are you hungry?'"

And the newlyweds can't deny their physical connection, either. "We compliment each other all the time," Amabile said. "And honestly, we make out all the time."