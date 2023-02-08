'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Had to Cancel Valentine's Day Plans with Joe Amabile After She 'Double-Booked' Herself

Despite having to cancel their plans, Amabile told PEOPLE his physical intimacy with his new wife is not lacking: "We compliment each other all the time. And honestly, we make out all the time"

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 8, 2023 04:50 PM

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's love story started on the beaches of Mexico — so it makes perfect sense that now, as a married couple living in New York City, the Bachelor in Paradise alums call a taco and margarita night one of their favorite at-home dates.

"If we're staying at home, we're usually pasta and wine, or tacos and margaritas. Those are our two favorites," Pitt, 25, told PEOPLE at Olmeca Altos Tequila's taco-filled date night in New York City on Tuesday. "[We'll say], 'Let's cook together, let's make dinner and then just throw on a movie or whatever show we're binging.'"

Amabile, 36, echoed his wife's sentiments: "We probably do tacos and margaritas once a week, especially in the summer."

Although Pitt said "there was a lot of margaritas and tequila cocktails on the beach" during her and Amabile's time in Mexico, she confessed that they didn't pick up any drink-making tips from Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

"We are nowhere near his level. We're happy to just open a bottle and pour it over ice," Pitt said of Altos' ready-to-pour options.

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Brandon Taylor Photographer

The couple, who partnered with decision-making app Cobble to launch their Date Night Guides, said tequila will likely play a role in their upcoming nuptials, too. (Though they tied the knot at an N.Y.C. courthouse in October, Amabile and Pitt plan to host friends and family for a bigger party in Charleston, S.C., in September.)

"We'll probably have a spicy margarita and we'll have an Old Fashioned," Amabile said of their wedding cocktail offerings.

As for why they selected Charleston? Pitt said it's because they found it to be a "a great accessible destination spot."

"It's so picturesque there," she explained. "And a lot of our friends and family haven't been there, so it's a fun place for people to travel to."

Bachelor Nation favorites like Adams, 39, and his wife Sarah Hyland, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Clay Harbor, Natasha Parker, Bri Springs, Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy will all be on the guest list for the Southern affair.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile
Joe Amabile Instagram

Some of Amabile and Pitt's friends from the franchise also happen to be planning weddings of their own now, too.

"It's nice. I've been able to chat with Becca [Kufrin] and chat with Mari a little bit because everyone's getting married this year," Pitt said.

Before Amabile and Pitt return to Charleston in April to do their tastings and firm up more wedding details, they'll celebrate Valentine's Day in New York City next week.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Amabile Says He's 'Jealous' That The Bachelorette Contestants 'Get to Hang Out with People'

They plan to go on a double date on Tuesday, and originally had a one-on-one dinner scheduled on Monday night — that is, until, Pitt realized what day it was planned for.

"We decided to do dinner at The Waverly Inn on Monday, just the two of us, as like a romantic, intimate dinner. But I forgot that I already committed to going to a fashion event," Pitt said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Joe, I'm so sorry. I double-booked.' He canceled the reservation. But we don't need two Valentine's Days. It's okay."

"This is what happens when you get married!" Amabile quipped.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In reality, though, Amabile said his and Pitt's relationship hasn't changed much since exchanging vows.

"Everything's stayed the same," he said. "Our relationship — not to brag — but it's been so easy and fun. I think the real change comes when kids come."

Though the pair doesn't have a timeline for when they want to have children, Amabile added, "I think two is the most we're going to have. I keep saying that I know we're going to have triplets. My father's a triplet and he has twin sisters."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Despite having to cancel their Valentine's Day plans, Amabile and Pitt say they don't need the holiday to show each other how much they love one another.

"We're very considerate of each other in small ways," Pitt said. "If Joe's going out, he'll be like, 'Hey, can I pick you up anything? Are you hungry?'"

And the newlyweds can't deny their physical connection, either. "We compliment each other all the time," Amabile said. "And honestly, we make out all the time."

Related Articles
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'
Love is Blind: After the Altar
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 Teases Post-Split Updates on Raven and SK, Zanab and Cole
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
'BIP' 's Dean Unglert Would Marry Caelynn Miller-Keyes at a Courthouse: 'I Hate Being the Center of Attention'
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talking about their elopement at a courthouse last week
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Says She Was 'Crying the Whole Time' at Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Joe Amabile
Michelle Money Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Golfer Mike Weir: ‘Me & You Forever!’
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Michelle Money Engaged to Golfer Mike Weir: 'Me and You Forever!'
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Address Pregnancy Rumors Following Wedding
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., JOE
'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Inside Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Dreamy 'Elevated Boho' Engagement Party
Michael Aillo and Danielle Maltby Will Spend Thanksgiving Together After Revealing They're Still Together
'BiP' 's Michael Allio Opens Up About the 'Beautiful' Way Danielle Maltby and His Son Have 'Become Buddies'
Victoria Fuller, Greg Grippo
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Victoria Fuller Confirms Relationship with Greg Grippo: 'Everyone Can Hate Us'
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo from Victoria Fuller's Instagram Story
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Go Instagram Official on Thanksgiving
kendall long engaged
Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: 'It's Always Been a Heck Yes'
Joe Amabile, Serena, Kendall Long
'BiP' 's Joe Amabile Says Ex Kendall Long's Return 'Never' Made Him Doubt Serena Pitt Proposal Plans