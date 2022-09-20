Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season

Almost Paradise!

At the end of The Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, ABC shared a new teaser for the upcoming eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise before it kicks off next week. The spot featured Bachelorette Rachel Recchia showing up in Mexico and gushing about a man.

"He's so great. He really is," says Rachel, who revealed during Tuesday's finale that she broke up fiancé with Tino Franco because he kissed another woman, and later left with Aven Jones. "I'm like going to cry because I'm so happy."

The teaser also showed Shanae Ankney crying about juggling two men, a shocking twist that results in a group of women leaving the beach, and mention of Paradise's first threesome.

"It's like geometry beach," Johnny DePhillipo said of all the season's intermingling.

And of course, some true love, too. "I felt numb and you're bringing me back to life," Michael Allio tells Sierra Jackson.

Jesse Palmer joins as host, and newly married Wells Adams will return as the beloved bartender.

The cast for season 8 includes Romeo Alexander, Brandon Jones and Casey Woods from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, Michael A., Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston's season and Johnny, Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Rachel and Gabby Windey's season.

As for the women, Shanae, Jill Chin, Hunter Haag, Sierra, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell and Teddi Wright from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor will all be joining. Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season and Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season, which aired in 2016, will look for love on the beach.

Windey, 31, tells PEOPLE she looks forward to seeing her fellow contestants from Echard's season looking for love on the beach.

"I'm so excited for all of the women from Clayton's season," she says. "I think we all got so close. We had such an amazing cast. And then see all of our ex-boyfriends!"

Among them, 28-year-old Rapini didn't gain many fans when he exited Windey and Recchia's season after telling Windey that "even if, say, you were the only person here, I don't think I could have the heart to continue."

Logan Palmer, meanwhile, left because he contracted COVID-19 after shaking up the season by jumping from Team Rachel to Team Gabby to explore a connection with the ICU nurse.

"Our relationship didn't have time to progress," Windey tells PEOPLE. "I was never planning on taking him to hometowns, but [it was] so anti-climactic."

For her part, 26-year-old pilot Recchia holds out hope for what might happen on the beach. "This season's going to mean a lot to Gabby and I to watch all of our friends have another shot at love," she shares. "If our guys find love as well on the beach, maybe some will redeem themselves."

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.