Kira Accuses Jill of 'Slut-Shaming', Using Romeo for a Rose in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Premiere

This post contains spoilers from the season 8 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

The summer might be over, but the steamy Mexico nights have just begun.

Twenty-one Bachelor Nation singles gathered on the beach for their second shot at love when Bachelor in Paradise season 8 kicked off Tuesday.

Host Jesse Palmer welcomed everyone to Mexico, with Serene from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor arriving first. Michael Allio from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette came next, followed by Andrew Spencer, also from Katie's season. Genevieve Parisi from Clayton's season rounded out the first four arrivals.

Michael, 38, described the initial group to Andrew, 27, as "youthful, energetic, vibrant."

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Casey Woods from Michelle Young's season called himself a "geriatric millennial" at the age of 37.

Sierra Jackson from Clayton's season arrived with a shot for Jesse, and Jacob Rapini — a.k.a. Tarzan — from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season showed up wearing nothing but a strategically-placed leaf.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

When Shanae Ankney from Clayton's season turned up, Genevieve, 26, immediately worried about reigniting their old feud.

"I'm just so scared I'm going to end up falling for someone and Shanae ruins it," Genevieve said in an on-camera interview.

INITIAL CONNECTIONS BLOOM

The men liked Shane's confidence and green eyes. She chatted with Jacob and told him how she hoped to find a serious relationship.

"It'd be nice to find someone who connects with me, who adds to my happiness, who can make me laugh," Shanae, 30, said to Jacob.

Jacob, 27, told Shanae he needed someone "funny" and "crazy" like him.

"This is great," Shanae said of her time with Jacob. Then they kissed.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Serene, 26, had been holding out for Brandon Jones from Michelle's season, and when he arrived, the personal trainer immediately pulled her to talk.

"I've been like, waiting for you to get here," Serene admitted to Brandon.

Brandon, 27, told Serene, "I'm excited to meet you."

They sat down and chatted about what he does for work and their nerves heading into the season. Then Serene and Brandon shared their first kiss.

"Nice to meet you," Serene said afterwards.

Jill Chin (from Clayton's season) waited for Romeo Alexander (from Michelle's season) to descend onto to the beach, as they'd met in person before and used to be close friends.

"I just want to pursue Jill if she's here," Romeo told the cameras before arriving. "I'd love to have a conversation with her. I feel like we have a little more air to clear."

Jill, 26, and Romeo caught up, revealing that their relationship soured when he kissed Kira Mengistu from Clayton's season.

Of course, Kira then arrived in Paradise, crashing Jill and Romeo's conversation — and later stealing Jill's drink.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Dreamy 'Elevated Boho' Engagement Party

FIRST DATE IN PARADISE

Jesse, 43, rallied the group and informed them that men would be giving out the roses this week. The rules remained the same as always: "Find love or you will be sent home," Jesse stated.

Andrew received the first date card and asked Teddi Wright from Clayton's season to join him.

Andrew and Teddi, 25, entered the Vidanta resort to find a giant margarita. But before they climbed in, the pair sat down to chat.

"Here's to taking a shot at love," Andrew said as they toasted their drinks.

The pair discussed their initial thoughts on Paradise and Andrew let his nerves show.

"You don't give me 'playing it cool' vibes," Teddi noted.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty (2)

Andrew asked Teddi what she hoped to achieve on the show. "My main goal is just to be myself while I'm here," she said. "Of course, I would love to find love. I do know there's an engagement at the end of this and I'm definitely open to all that."

Andrew felt the same way and joked he and Teddi should leave Paradise together right way. "Where's Neil Lane?" Andrew joked.

He proceeded to tell Teddi that she had an "exuding confidence" that attracted him to her.

"I'm very attached to you, too," Teddi said.

They kissed and Andrew called it "something special." Teddi and Andrew ended their night sitting in a giant margarita and kissed more.

"I think that I could fall in love with Andrew," Teddi said in an on-camera interview.

ONE LOVE TRIANGLE FORMS EARLY

Back on the beach, Genevieve and Justin Glaze from Katie's season also shared a kiss while Sierra and Michael connected.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty (2)

But Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season, which aired in 2016, struggled to form any early relationships.

"I feel like I'm the prettiest I've been ever — how am I not being pursued?" Lace, 32, wondered to the cameras. "It blows my mind."

Shanae coaxed Lace out from her bed and they headed to the bar, where bartender Wells Adams served up drinks. Lace told everyone it was her birthday so Wells, 38, poured shots for the occasion.

Lace then used the birthday excuse to approach Logan Palmer from Gabby and Rachel's season. "It's my birthday and I'd love to spend it with you," Lace said to Logan.

Logan lit a candle on her piece of cake and sang "Happy Birthday" to Lace. When Lace found out Logan was 26, she joked, "I gotta go." But only after Logan called her "Loose" instead of "Lace" did she actually exit.

"You didn't even know my name?" Lace questioned.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty (2)

Logan told the cameras he hadn't learned everyone's names just yet. Lace then moved on to flirting with Casey at the bar and got a peck on the lips.

Meanwhile, Jill and Romeo attempted to speak again and clear the air. "I don't have a connection with Kira and I want to move on and just have a clean slate," Romeo said to Jill.

"I just feel like I need to see more action from you," she responded.

Romeo, 32, leaned in for the kiss and as they finished making out, they saw Kira coming their way.

"I think that she's just trying to get a rose," Kira, 33, said in an on-camera interview of Jill.

Jill departed and left Kira with Romeo once again. "I don't want our friendship between me and you to interfere with what I'm pursuing with Jill," Romeo said to Kira.

Kira told Romeo she understood. "If that's what you want to do, I'll respect that and I'll let you do that," she said.

Romeo and Kira hugged it out, but then Kira confronted Jill.

"What is your f---ing problem with me?" Kira asked Jill.

Jill responded, "You're interrupting Romeo and I and it's intentional and I know it."

Kira told Jill she felt like she was being "disrespected" and "gaslit". "You've been slut-shaming me," Kira added.

That confused Jill. "What? How?" she asked.

Kira didn't have a reply and Jill decided to end the conversation. "We're not getting anywhere with this," Jill said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The next day, Victoria Fuller from Peter Weber's season showed up to stir more drama, but fans won't know exactly how much until next week.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.