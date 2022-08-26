'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Announcement Includes Fan Favorites Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will air Sept. 27 on ABC

Published on August 26, 2022 01:08 PM

It's almost time for Paradise!

ABC announced the first group of Bachelor in Paradise singles for the summer in Mexico — and some of your favorites may be returning for another chance at love.

The initial cast list of men includes Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, plus Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.

Three additional men from Katie Thurston's season include Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze.

Women from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor make up the majority of the new cast, including Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Serene Russell and Teddi Wright.

Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season and Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season, which aired in 2016, will also appear on the beach.

This isn't Lace's first time in Paradise. She was engaged to Grant Kemp during the season 3 finale of the series in 2016.

In a promo for the upcoming season, the singles shared a little bit about what they're looking for in Paradise.

Justin chimes in about potential drama in Paradise — which is bound to be plentiful if season 8 is anything like seasons past. "When it comes to drama, you can count me out. But, you're gonna see me sipping my tea in the corner," he says.

"I really hope Shanae is not on the beach," Hunter says. Unluckily for her, Shanae's intro is next: "Guess who's headed to the beach?!"

Not everyone is thinking about drama — or love — though. "I'm hoping to see Wells [Adams] on the beach, because I heard he has a heavy pour," Lace jokes.

Genevieve is more concerned about potential roommates — specifically of the non-human kind. "There are a few things I'm not excited about seeing on the beach. Crabs, bugs, snakes," she says. "Is it too late for me to go home?"

As viewers know, Bachelor in Paradise features a rotating cast throughout the summer. That means, additional, still-unnamed Bachelor Nation alums will crash the party at some point for a chance to find love. As couples form and rose ceremonies are held, some of the original cast is bound to be booted from the beach, too.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Sept. 27 on ABC.

