Bachelor in Paradise Is Serving Up Drama, Hookups and More: Watch the Season 7 Teaser Trailer

It's almost time for Bachelor in Paradise to make waves again, as evidenced by a new season 7 teaser trailer.

"I want to go home," Peter Weber's former contender Tammy Ly says through tears in the clip, while Paradise returnee Joe Amabile wonders in another scene, "Why would I stay?"

A few potential couplings are also teased, as Joe shares a kiss with Serena Pitt from Matt James' season, while Ivan Hall from Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley's season smooches someone while taking a dip in the pool.

After all, as Tahzjuan Hawkins from Colton Underwood's season points out, "We're meant to find love."

The clip is also filled with some light-hearted moments, like Brendan Morais looking around and asking, "Is that the plan? Drinking every day?"

Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, originally intended to shoot last summer, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC announced this April that it would officially return in August. The new season, however, will not feature longtime host Chris Harrison, who permanently exited the franchise in June after his racism controversy.

Two-time contestant Joe recently said that "every day got more and more intense" while filming this season.

"I wasn't expecting to be [an] original cast [member]," he said on his Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. "I forgot all of what Paradise is about, and it is a wild ride in this season. [It] is insane, it really is."