ABC released an extended sneak peek at season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise after the Bachelorette finale on Monday

Becca Kufrin Tells Bachelor in Paradise Suitor 'I Can't Stop Smiling' in New Sneak Peek — Watch!

Bachelor in Paradise is finally back!

Ahead of the season 7 premiere next week, ABC released an extended sneak peek teasing what's to come on BiP after the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The upcoming season promises to be "bigger, bolder and sexier" than ever as 23 Bachelor Nation favorites arrive on the beach in Mexico for another chance at love.

In the extended teaser, fans get a peek at some of the possible pairings on season 7, including: Tammy Ly and Riley Christian, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Demi Burnett and Kenny Braasch, and Jessenia Cruz and Ivan Hall.

And, of course, it wouldn't be Bachelor in Paradise without its fair share of drama.

Things are expected to heat up between Aaron Clancy and his season 17 Bachelorette castmate Thomas Jacobs, who is seen talking with Becca Kufrin. (PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Monday that the former Bachelorette is joining the cast — news that comes nearly a year after her split from ex Garrett Yrigoyen, to whom she got engaged on The Bachelorette.)

"I can't stop smiling," she says to Thomas during what appears to be a date.

Bachelor In Paradise Becca Kufrin | Credit: abc

Bachelor In Paradise Thomas and Becca Kufrin | Credit: abc

Later, when the two men are seen meeting on the beach, Aaron demands, "I deserve some respect."

"Don't f---- with me," Thomas replies to Aaron. In a confessional, Serena says that the men are "about to fight."

The teaser also promises an emotional confrontation between Joe and his ex, Kendall Long — who split last year after meeting on Paradise in 2019.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE cast Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

When Kendall arrives, Joe has already begun spending time with Serena. The former couple sits down to clear the air, and Joe asks her: "Why did you come here?"

As tensions escalate between some of the contestants, Mari Pepin-Solis declares, "The heat is f------ on, that's all I've gotta say."

In the next clip, Mari throws a birthday cake into a bonfire on the beach before storming away with Demi.

The trailer ends with flashes of contestants shedding a few tears, as one says, "I wanna go home. That's where I wanna go."

bachelor in paradise Credit: Craig Sjodin/abc

Fans also get to hear from one of the season's guest hosts, David Spade, who declares that season 7 could be "the most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise ever."