Bachelor in Paradise: Grocery Store Joe Contemplates Leaving During Season 7 Premiere

"Do I want to go through all this again?" Joe Amabile, who met ex-girlfriend Kendall Long on BiP season 5, said during Monday's premiere

This post contains spoilers from Monday's season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

After two years, Bachelor in Paradise returned to ABC Monday night— with comedian and actor David Spade making his debut as one of the season's guest hosts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Abigail from Matt James' season of The Bachelor arrived first, telling David, "I'm actually star struck right now."

Grocery Store Joe, who dated Kendall Long after the two met on BiP season 5, showed up next. Joe informed David he hoped to leave the show in a relationship once more. "It worked the first time, I'm hoping it works again," he told Abigail on the beach.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "701" - It's time to return to Bachelor Nation's favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second - or third - chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ABIGAIL Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "701" - It's time to return to Bachelor Nation's favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second - or third - chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JOE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jessenia from Matt's season showed up, too, as well as Aaron from Katie Thurston's season and Tayshia/Clare's ex Kenny, who came in with nothing but confidence. "I never thought that someday I'd meet David Spade naked," he admitted.

The move worked. "I'm loving the scenery," Natasha said of Kenny's bare body. "It's very bold, but he's owning it."

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "701" - It's time to return to Bachelor Nation's favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second - or third - chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KENNY Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Noah from Tayshia's season joined the singles on the beach and started off by talking to Abigail. Joe didn't jump right into the dating pool, though, as he began to have second thoughts once the cast filled out.

"I think I thought this was just going to be fun," he told the cameras. "I did it before. But now I don't know if I want to do this."

Queen Victoria from Matt's season showed up next with a new name for herself. "The goddess is here to take over," Victoria, wearing a sun goddess headpiece, declared.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "701" - It's time to return to Bachelor Nation's favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second - or third - chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) VICTORIA L. Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

With her transformation from queen to goddess, Victoria hoped to find her "sun god" in Paradise.

While they couldn't top Victoria's dramatic entrance, Tahzjuan — who left the last season of BiP because she found it too hot in Mexico — Maurissa from Peter's season and Mari from Matt's season descended on the beach as well. Tahzjuan revealed that she went on a date with and kissed castmate Tre's uncle after they met on a dating app. "This is like a Twilight Zone scenario," Tre said of the love triangle.

James, a.k.a. Box Guy from Katie's season, and Karl, also from Katie's season, rounded out the initial arrivals. Bartender Wells Adams rounded everyone up in the living room to lay out how the summer would unfold.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "701" - It's time to return to Bachelor Nation's favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second - or third - chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) WELLS ADAMS, DAVID SPADE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

"I've seen people fall in love, I've seen people get married, I've seen babies come out of this place," Wells told the group. "So suffice it to say, anything is possible here in Paradise. You could actually fall in love and get engaged at the end of this thing. The rules are simple: You find love, or you go home."

This week, the 10 men would be giving out roses to the 13 women, meaning three ladies would head home.

ABIGAIL'S DATE

Abigail received the first date card and invited Noah to go out with her. Noah felt like he could get engaged to Abigail. "She's the girl that's like, wife-material," he said in an on-camera interview.

They sat down for dinner and Noah asked Abigail why she was still single. "I just got comfortable being single," she said. "I move very slow."

That worried Noah, since he and Abigail found themselves in a setting that offered limited time to find love. "I have to be so sure with somebody before I even call them my boyfriend," Abigail explained. "That's what I mean by move slowly. It's so hard for me to get guys out of the friend zone. I friend zone guys really easily. I need to stop doing that."

Determined to get out of the friend zone, Noah kissed Abigail towards the end of the night. "The kiss was great," he said.

BACK ON THE BEACH

Not receiving a date card didn't stop the other singles from getting to know one another. Connor B. from Katie's season chatted with Maurissa, and then the two kissed. "He's very genuine and very sweet and Katie is wrong," she told the cameras. "Connor is a good kisser."

Tahzjuan freaked out about a bug while talking to Tre, but he dealt with the menacing insect. "I just want you to know going forward, I'm excited to see what this turns into," he told Tahzjuan. "I like talking to you. You have really good energy. You are a very quality woman so far. I'm very interested in getting to know you."

They kissed, too, and Tahzjuan deemed it a "10 out of 10 great kiss." "I really enjoyed kissing Tre, more than his uncle," she added.

Mari and Kenny, still naked, continued chatting and ended up making out as well.

But Joe still didn't know if he wanted to stick around. "I don't want to be here just to hang out," he said. "So unless I actually meet somebody that I'm really interested in, I just don't see the point of staying. Do I want to go through all this again? I just don't know. I don't know if I'm up for it right now, to be honest."

Serena P. noticed Joe's hesitance and approached him to talk. Joe explained to Serena P. that he and Kendall broke up over disagreeing about where they wanted to live. "We were growing apart a little bit," he said.

Serena P. and Joe also discussed their 11-year age gap, and that led to a kiss. "Starting to develop feelings for Serena does make me want to stay," he said in an on-camera interview.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The first night ended with love in the air, but the next morning, a new arrival threatened to shake things up already. Demi, who got engaged on her last run on BiP, entered and introduced herself to David.

"I look fine as f--- right now. Are you kidding me?" she said to the cameras before joining the group. "Those poor girls, I'm going to steal all their men."