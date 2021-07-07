Bachelor in Paradise: ABC Unveils Sexy Season 7 Key Art Ahead of Premiere

The wait is almost over for the return of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ahead of the season 7 premiere next month, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at ABC's official key art for the upcoming season. The image is of a couple from behind, walking hand-in-hand along the beach at sunset — with their swimsuits abandoned on the sand nearby.

"Drop everything," the poster reads. "It's back."

Credit: abc

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, initially set to film in 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the setback, ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety in January that the network was "hell bent on figuring out how to make Paradise work." It was officially announced in April that the summer spinoff would return in August.

Cast members for season 7 have yet to be officially announced. Mills, however, did seemingly confirm that Bachelorette alum Joe Park would be heading to Paradise. After Park got the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccination in January, Mills tweeted: "We've got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!"