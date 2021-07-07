Bachelor in Paradise: ABC Unveils Sexy Season 7 Key Art Ahead of Premiere
The summer spinoff returns Aug. 16 on ABC
The wait is almost over for the return of Bachelor in Paradise.
Ahead of the season 7 premiere next month, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at ABC's official key art for the upcoming season. The image is of a couple from behind, walking hand-in-hand along the beach at sunset — with their swimsuits abandoned on the sand nearby.
"Drop everything," the poster reads. "It's back."
Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, initially set to film in 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the setback, ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety in January that the network was "hell bent on figuring out how to make Paradise work." It was officially announced in April that the summer spinoff would return in August.
As the seventh season started to take shape, longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison officially parted ways with the franchise. Harrison, 49, sparked controversy earlier this year following comments he made in defense of then-Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had come under fire for past racist behavior. Harrison stepped down from his role temporarily in February before his exit was made permanent in June.
In Harrison's absence, a rotation of celebrities — including David Spade, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess — are set to guest-host the upcoming season of Paradise. And Wells Adams, who competed on JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season and later appeared as a contestant on Paradise before becoming the show's bartender, has secured an expanded role this season. The 37-year-old radio personality will serve as the master of ceremonies during rose ceremony eliminations and will also guest host one episode.
Cast members for season 7 have yet to be officially announced. Mills, however, did seemingly confirm that Bachelorette alum Joe Park would be heading to Paradise. After Park got the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccination in January, Mills tweeted: "We've got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!"
Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premieres Aug. 16. on ABC.
