Bachelor in Paradise Cast Revealed: See the 19 Franchise Alums Kicking Off Season 7
The long-awaited new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 16 on ABC
It's Back!
At long last, meet your new Bachelor in Paradise cast!
Season 7 of the ABC summer spinoff, initially set to film in 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Paradise is finally returning next month, with all of your favorite franchise alums taking another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico.
Swipe through to meet the initial cast and find out which Bachelor and Bachelorette stars will be kicking things off. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season, which premieres Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Abigail Heringer
As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James
Brendan Morais
As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams
Deandra Kanu
As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber
Ivan Hall
As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams
Jessenia Cruz
As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James
Joe Amabile
As seen on: Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin
Karl Smith
As seen on: season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston
Kelsey Weier
As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber
Kenny Braasch
As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams
Mari Pepin-Solis
As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James
Maurissa Gunn
As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber
Natasha Parker
As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber
Noah Erb
As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams
Serena Chew
As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James
Serena Pitt
As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James
Tahzjuan Hawkins
As seen on: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood
Tammy Ly
As seen on: season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber
Victoria Larson
As seen on: season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James
Victoria Paul
As seen on: season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber