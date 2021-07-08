Bachelor in Paradise Cast Revealed: See the 19 Franchise Alums Kicking Off Season 7

The long-awaited new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 16 on ABC

By Ally Mauch
July 08, 2021 12:00 PM

It's Back!

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

At long last, meet your new Bachelor in Paradise cast!

Season 7 of the ABC summer spinoff, initially set to film in 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Paradise is finally returning next month, with all of your favorite franchise alums taking another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico.

Swipe through to meet the initial cast and find out which Bachelor and Bachelorette stars will be kicking things off. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season, which premieres Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Abigail Heringer

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

Brendan Morais

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

Deandra Kanu

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

Ivan Hall

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

Jessenia Cruz

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

Joe Amabile

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin

Karl Smith

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston

Kelsey Weier

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

Kenny Braasch

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

Mari Pepin-Solis

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

Maurissa Gunn

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

Natasha Parker

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

Noah Erb

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams

Serena Chew

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

Serena Pitt

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

Tahzjuan Hawkins

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

Tammy Ly

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

Victoria Larson

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

Victoria Paul

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As seen on: season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber

By Ally Mauch