Bachelor in Paradise Cast Revealed: See the 19 Franchise Alums Kicking Off Season 7

At long last, meet your new Bachelor in Paradise cast!

Season 7 of the ABC summer spinoff, initially set to film in 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Paradise is finally returning next month, with all of your favorite franchise alums taking another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico.

Swipe through to meet the initial cast and find out which Bachelor and Bachelorette stars will be kicking things off. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season, which premieres Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.