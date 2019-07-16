Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Promises Tears, Drama and 'Sticky Situations' in Season 6 Teaser

Image zoom Demi Burnett Bachelor In Paradise

Time to pack your baggage!

It looks like Bachelor Nation is in for another very dramatic summer, as ABC released a teaser for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday.

In the clip, host Chris Harrison asks Demi Burnett — who appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor — if she’s ready.

“Oh, I’m more than ready,” Burnett says.

The teaser then launches into series of scenes from the upcoming season, featuring several fan favorite contestants from previous seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. John Paul Jones from Hannah Brown‘s current season, Tayshia Adams from Underwood’s season and Wills Reid from Becca Kufrin‘s season are all featured in the teaser.

The video shows Hannah Godwin on the beach, asking, “What am I supposed to do?”

The voiceover then chimes in to promise betrayal and backstabbing this season, saying, “You’re supposed to watch your back!”

“It’s all the fun and drama under the sun,” the voiceover continues, showing sobbing and arguing contestants on screen.

RELATED: Dean Unglert Is Dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes After They ‘Hit It Off’ on Bachelor in Paradise: Source

Dean Unglert also returns to Paradise in the clip — even poking fun at the “sticky situation” he found himself in last season when he got caught up in a love triangle between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

As Blake Hortsmann — who was featured on Kufrin’s season — is seen making out with both Godwin and Adams in the teaser, Unglert says, “He’s just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation. We’ve all been there before.”

“Fun, drama, tears, and a few sticky situations! Pack your baggage for another exciting season of #BachelorInParadise!” the show’s official Instagram said in the caption for the teaser.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise’s Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Married!

The video caught the attention of former Bachelor Underwood, who commented, “This looks fun.”

Easy for Underwood to say — he has been dating Cassie Randolph since his season ended.

Other contestants fans can expect to see in Season 6 include Bibiana Julian, Clay Harbor, Jane Averbukh, Onyeka Ehie, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Sydney Lotuaco, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Katie Morton, Derek Peth and Chris Bukowski.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on August 5 on ABC.