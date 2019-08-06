Welcome back to paradise!

A new group of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants arrived in Mexico ready to find love on Monday night’s premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

This summer’s crop includes Colton Underwood’s finalists Tayshia and Hannah G.; early villain from Hannah Brown’s season, Cam; her former suitor John Paul Jones; longtime franchise member Chris Bukowski; and other Paradise veterans Bibiana, Wills, Annaliese and Derek, who’d gotten engaged on BiP season 4.

While they were hoping to start something new in Vallarta, Nayarit, one participant hopedwanted to figure out the feelings she had in an existing relationship.

Demi, also from Colton’s season, revealed in a pre-beach chat with Hannah B. that she had “kind of been seeing someone.”

Image zoom The season 6 cast of Bachelor in Paradise. ABC/John Fleenor

“Plot twist, it happens to be a woman,” Demi, 24, told Hannah B. “It’s not something that I need to label, so I feel like I don’t have to proclaim that I am gay, I am straight, I am bisexual, I am this. I just like who I like. It doesn’t matter who or what you are, it’s the person.”

Demi added that Hannah, 24, would “love” her new partner. “We really fell head over heels for each other,” Demi said. “She has the warmest energy. She never gets mad. She’s amazing.”

Hannah supported her friend and asked Demi whether she and her partner were exclusive. “No exclusivity, nothing like that,” Demi declared.

Demi looked to her time in Paradise to help her decide how to proceed with things back home.

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Demi Burnett Confirms She’s a ‘Queer Queen’ as Show Teases Steamy Hookup

“It’s been really confusing,” Demi said. “It’s this constant indecisiveness in me and I just feel like the only way for me to truly know what I want and how I want to love and who I want to love is if I try out Paradise. Maybe Paradise is what it’s going to take for me to figure it out.”

Once she hit the sand, Demi found a connection with 32-year-old Derek, and they ended up kissing in the hot tub.

Image zoom Derek and Demi. DEREK PETH, DEMI BURNETT

“I’m ready to find someone that’s ready to have a relationship, and I’m having fun exploring,” she said in an on-camera interview. “I think that that’s why I came here to do, and I’m testing the waters. Flash to me in the hot tub with Derek, Frenchin’.”

Demi continued, “I’ve had some fun with Derek tonight. He’s a sweet, sweet man and I feel good whenever I’m around him. Derek is a good kisser and I love it. I do think that Derek’s sexy. I’m having a lot of fun but I’m definitely trying to take it one day at a time right now.”

Blake’s Tangled Web

The love wasn’t flowing as easily for Caelynn from Colton’s season, who hoped to avoid further drama with her former flame Blake, Becca Kufrin’s runner-up.

“Blake and I talked for a few months and it was really great, but he played me and that sucked,” Caelynn, 23, told host Chris Harrison. “It wasn’t fun. I really did struggle and he hurt me. So if he is here, I just want to clear it up and I’m hopeful that Blake will man up.”

Blake immediately ran away when he saw Caelynn descend the stairs. “Blake sucks,” she continued, as many of the other women expressed interest in going on a date with the 30-year-old. “All of the girls are like saying what a great guy he is, and I’m sitting there like, you guys don’t even know who this guy is. We were seeing each other, I was pretty sure it was exclusive. He’s done some really horrible things to me. So now I’m not interested in him. He’s made it clear he’s not interested in me. I’m a mistake. He’s never apologized, and that’s hurtful.”

Image zoom Tayshia speaking with Chris Harrison upon arriving on Bachelor in Paradise. ABC/John Fleenor

Of course, Blake received the first date card, and he asked Tayshia, 28, to join him. As they went off for their evening together, Caelynn opened up to bartender and former Bachelorette contestant Wells.

“I thought he was a great guy and then we really had something,” she told Wells of Blake. “We talked about skipping Paradise and coming out with us, and then he ghosted me. Just like fully stopped communication and now I’m here. F—ing first date. And then we saw each other at a music festival. He ended up sweet-talking me and we spent the night together. And we wake up and I’m in his bed and he’s DMing Hannah G. I’m still in his bed, he’s talking about how hot Tayshia is. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Like no dude, that’s not okay. And then he was like, ‘I just want to let you know I hooked up with Kristina [Schulman, from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor] the night before.’”

Caelynn continued, “He calls me two weeks ago and he’s like, ‘No one can know about us. We’ve got to lie. We’ve got to lie our asses off in Paradise.’”

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Burnett Hooks Up with a Woman in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Teaser — and Declares Her Love!

Wells, 35, encouraged Caelynn to tell the rest of the cast about her experience with Blake.

“You’ve got to give everyone the information because how crappy would you feel if this exact same thing happened to someone else and you were like, ‘I didn’t tell them?’” he said.

So Caelynn did exactly that and let Onyeka from Colton’s season be the first to know about her bad experience with Paradise‘s most in-demand bachelor.

Image zoom Caelynn Craig Sjodin/ABC

“We were like FaceTiming three times a day, texting every day,” Caelynn told Onyeka, 25. “I really liked him. Like I was like, I actually see something with this guy. And everyone last night is like, he’s the king of Paradise. Everyone wants to date him. I was like, guys, he’s so good at twisting things. Very smooth.”

Caelynn also revealed that her ex Colton set her up with Blake, and that they hooked up during the StageCoach Festival in late April.

“He treats girls like scum,” Caelynn said. “Tayshia, he was flirting with you all day at StageCoach and he hooked up with me that night. But he also hooked up with Kristina the night before.”

RELATED: Dean Unglert Says He Was ‘Completely Sober’ While Filming Upcoming Season of Bachelor in Paradise

Because there’s always a storm brewing in Paradise, Kristina was the next to arrive — armed with a date card. Blake seemed much more content with her presence than he had been when Caelynn first got to the beach.

“Me and Kristina were hanging out maybe like six or seven months ago,” Blake told the other men. “It started as a friendship and then it moved into something more. But whether it was the timing or whatnot, but we decided to stay friends and we have been. We’ve still like honestly, we talk. We’re still there for each other for certain things. Honestly, we’ve been very open with each other. It ended very mutually.”

Image zoom Blake; Kristina Craig Sjodin/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ ABC

But Kristina didn’t quite see things the same way. And while she chose Blake for her date, she had alternate plans for how she wanted to spend their one-on-one time.

“I honestly thought he would have a little more respect from me, so knowing he spent the night with her [Caelynn] kind of hurt my feelings,” Kristina said. “That’s a slap in the face to me. I will not let myself be f—ed over again, so today I’m going to make Blake my bitch.”

Bachelor in Paradise continues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.