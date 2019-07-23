Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Releases First Cast Photo — See the Sizzling Shot!

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 countdown is on!

In two weeks, the Bachelor and Bachelorette summer spin-off will be returning to Mexico, where nine men and 11 women will attempt to find love on the ABC dating reality series — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first cast photo.

In the first episode of a two-night season premiere, Blake Hortsmann gets the first date card. While Hannah Godwin and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are both hopeful of receiving his invitation, he chooses another woman.

It isn’t all paradise from there, though, as Blake must answer to multiple women from his past.

Image zoom Bachelor in Paradise season 6 cast ABC/John Fleenor

Audiences will watch as his former girlfriend, Kristina Schulman, arrives in Mexico and asks him out, leaving viewers questioning: Will he rekindle things with his ex, or move forward with another Bachelor Nation contestant?

On the second episode, he finds himself caught up in a “love decagon,” and Blake quickly becomes the man that none of the ladies want anything to do with.

But not all hope is lost. At the rose ceremony, which will see three women go home, Blake becomes a player for the popular woman, who is torn between him and another suitor that wears his emotions on his sleeve.

ABC’s two-night season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 6, both at 8 p.m. ET.