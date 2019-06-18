Bachelor in Paradise: Colton Underwood's Exes Hannah G. and Caelynn Join the Cast

Almost paradise!

Following Monday morning’s announcement of the first seven Bachelor in Paradise season 6 participants, ABC revealed during the premiere of Grand Hotel the 12 additional singles who will be looking for love in Mexico this summer.

Annaliese Puccini from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor will be back for another stint on Paradise, as will Wills Reid from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, Derek Peth from JoJo Fletcher’s season and BiP season 4, and Bachelor Pad runner-up Chris Bukowski from Emily Maynard’s season and the first two seasons of Paradise.

Annaliese Puccini Craig Sjodin/ABC

Wills Reid Craig Sjodin/ABC

Chris Bukowski Craig Sjodin/ABC

Derek Peth Craig Sjodin/ABC

BiP first-timers include Kevin Fortenberry from Hannah Brown‘s current season of The Bachelorette, and seven of Colton Underwood’s former flames: Jane Averbukh, Onyeka Ehie, Hannah Godwin, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Sydney Lotuaco, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Katie Morton.

Kevin Fortenberry Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jane Averbukh Craig Sjodin/ABC

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Craig Sjodin/ABC

Onyeka Ehie Craig Sjodin/ABC

They’ll join previously announced ladies Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams, also from Colton’s season, as well as Bibiana Julian, who appeared on Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor and on BiP last year.

Sydney Lotuaco Craig Sjodin/ABC

Nicole Lopez-Alvar Craig Sjodin/ABC

Hannah Godwin Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie Morton Craig Sjodin/ABC

Tayshia and Hannah G. were among Colton’s remaining three suitors when he hopped the fence in Portugal during the Fantasy Suite dates and went all in on his now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

The men already in the dating pool on this season of Paradise consist of fan favorite John Paul Jones and Cam Ayala from Hannah’s season, plus Clay Harbor and Blake Horstmann from Becca’s season.

NFL free agent Clay previously dated fellow franchise vet Angela Amezcua, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, as well as Bachelor in Paradise season 5. They made their romance Instagram official in September but called it quits earlier this year.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 5 on ABC.