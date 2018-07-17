Bachelor in Paradise First Look: Joe the Grocer Is Cute as Ever — Even with a Sunburn

It’s “Almost Paradise!”

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is still a few weeks away — but to tide us over, ABC has released the first look at the highly anticipated season, first premiered by Entertainment Weekly.

If the 30-second teaser is any indication, this iteration of the summer spinoff, which places franchise alums in an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs in Sayulita, Mexico, will be just as entertaining as seasons past.

RELATED: All About Bachelor in Paradise‘s Ashley Iaconetti’s ‘Flashy’ Engagement Ring from Jared Haibon

The highlights? All your favorite castaways from Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette are back — including the beloved Grocery Store Joe, Wills (with a brand new ‘do but the exact same eye roll) and Jordan, male model extraordinaire who declares “this place is as beautiful as me,” proving he hasn’t changed one bit since he last graced our screens.

RELATED VIDEO: See Who’s Looking for Love on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise

There’s also the ladies, notably Tia, who predicts she “could fall in love” under the sun, fan favorite Bibiana, who puts that bikini body to excellent use, and last but not least, the infamous Krystal, who doesn’t waste a minute before getting right into somebody’s face. (If you’re not up to speed, she’s the one who called The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. a “needle d—” when she thought her mic was off.)

Let the sunburned action begin!

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.