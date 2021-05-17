Bachelor in Paradise's Sarah Herron Engaged to Boyfriend Dylan Brown: 'My Forever Paradise'

Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown got engaged after four years of dating

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron Is Engaged to Dylan Brown After 4 Years Together

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron Is Engaged to Dylan Brown After 4 Years Together

Sarah Herron is an engaged woman!

The Bachelor Nation star, 34, announced on Instagram on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend, Dylan Brown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brown popped the question on Saturday after four years of dating.

"We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement! In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris [in Colorado]," Herron captioned her post, which featured multiple photos from their special moment.

"To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time … IT DOESN'T. I'd wait a lifetime all over again — through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies — to end up with this person," she continued. "We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing! 5.15.21 🥂💍🍾 My forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend, @dylan.h.brown ❤️."

Brown also celebrated the engagement on Instagram, sharing photos of the moment he proposed.

"Yesterday, I did a thing … And it felt damn good, I must say," the videographer and photographer wrote. "This woman is strong, creative, beautiful (of course), and incredibly patient, to name just a few attributes."

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron Is Engaged to Dylan Brown After 4 Years Together Credit: Sarah Herron/Instagram

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

Brown added, "Four years ago I told her I believed we could create an incredible life together and well, I must say I was right! Our life is pretty f------ special. For those of you who are wondering, she said yes!"

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron Is Engaged to Dylan Brown After 4 Years Together Credit: Sarah Herron/Instagram

Herron previously competed for Sean Lowe's heart during season 17 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013. Though Lowe ended up picking and later marrying Catherine Lowe (née Giudici), Herron became a standout contestant during her time on the show.

After being eliminated in week six, she ended up competing on Bachelor in Paradise in its first and third seasons. She then went on to meet Brown in early 2017.