Bachelor in Paradise's Robby Hayes Joins MTV's Siesta Key Season 3 After Dating Juliette Porter

Robby Hayes is joining yet another reality TV show.

Hayes has officially joined season 3 of MTV’s Siesta Key, PEOPLE confirms. The new season premieres Jan. 7.

The casting news might not come as a huge surprise to devoted fans, who know Hayes was briefly romantically linked to Siesta Key star Juliette Porter. Fans will watch their short-lived relationship blossom in the new season, much to the dislike of her friends — and of course, her ex Alex Kompothecras.

“New cast members invade the scene bringing conflict, heartbreak and deception to the mix,” MTV said of season 3. “Now, the newly-minted crew must learn that taking risks with love and friendship comes with a cost, leaving lovers burned and friendships irreversibly damaged.”

Image zoom Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Hayes, 30, and Porter, 22, broke up later in the summer. Their split will also be chronicled on the show.

Hayes made his reality TV debut as the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He later returned for two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, the first of which led to an ill-fated romance with Amanda Stanton, who later accused him of cheating. He also sparked romance rumors last year with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie, who told PEOPLE that Hayes “ghosted” her.

Image zoom MTV

Along with Hayes, Porter and Kompothecras, season 3 of Siesta Key will also see the return of cast regulars Madisson Hausberg, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens and Garret Miller.

Siesta Key season 3 premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.