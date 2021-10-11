BiP's Riley Christian, Maurissa Gunn Enjoy Sweet Sunday Morning Together: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

The couple got engaged on the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise stars Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have officially begun spending the first of many Sunday mornings together.

Gunn, 25, posted a video on Instagram this weekend showcasing the newly-engaged couple's time together. In the clip, set to "Sunday Morning" by Maroon 5, Gunn helped Christian, 32, prepare their French toast breakfast.

"I woke up this morning with nothing but tears of happiness," she captioned the post. "I can't believe this is how I get to spend every Sunday morning for the rest of my life."

"@rileydchristian you have changed my world completely, and I couldn't be happier," she continued. "This is the first of many, and before you know it we will be hearing those little foot steps. I love you, and our Sunday mornings."

Sharing the same video, Christian, 32, wrote: "Just a little of that quality time I was talking about."

"Because of you @maurissagunn, my dream is now a reality," he added. "I love you, and Happy Sunday morning, Riss."

Christian and Gunn got engaged during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Before Christian proposed with a pear-shaped diamond ring from Neil Lane surrounded by 43 round-cut diamonds, he told Gunn about how he envisioned his Sunday mornings with his future wife and children.

"So Sunday mornings, he will make French toast and fruit," Gunn recently told PEOPLE. "I try to help a little bit but usually, that's his thing — the breakfast area."