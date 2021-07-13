Bachelor in Paradise Adds 4 New Contestants Hailing from Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Season

The cast of Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming seventh season is expanding.

ABC announced Tuesday that four men from Bachelorette Katie Thurston's currently airing season have made their way to Paradise. Aaron Clancy, Connor Brennan, Tre Cooper and James Bonsall are joining the summer spinoff for its premiere episode. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season.

The four season 17 contenders were cut from the competition during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. In a surprise move, Thurston sent Brennan home before the second half of their one-on-one date.

"It's hard for me because, I don't know, I just feel like with us, I want it to feel like you are someone I could walk away with at the end of this," she told him. "And it's like the most heartbreaking thing, because I remember how I felt when we first meant … You've done nothing wrong in this."

CONNOR Connor Brennan | Credit: ABC

AARON Aaron Clancy | Credit: ABC

JAMES James Bonsall | Credit: ABC

TRE Tre Cooper | Credit: ABC

Several contestants from other Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons are also heading to the beach, including Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile and The Bachelor's Natasha Parker.

"I wasn't expecting to be [an] original cast [member]," Amabile, who met ex Kendall Long on the show's fifth season, recently said. "I forgot all of what Paradise is about, and it is a wild ride in this season. [It] is insane, it really is."

Parker said she leaned on Amabile during filming. "I will say that multiple times, I went over to Joe — Joe was like our Paradise guru because he had been there before," she said. "I'm like, 'Joe, is this what happens?' He goes, 'It wasn't like this my season. It wasn't like this my season!'"