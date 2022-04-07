A premiere date, cast and host (or hosts) for the upcoming season have yet to be revealed

Bachelor in Paradise Renewed for Season 8: 'Headed Back to the Beach'

Bachelor in Paradise will be back!

ABC announced on Thursday that the dating reality show has been renewed for an eighth season.

A premiere date, cast and host (or hosts) have yet to be revealed.

Adams, 37, appeared excited about the renewal in the comment section of BiP's Instagram post announcing the show's return, leaving a sunglasses-smiley emoji.

Though no cast members have been confirmed for the new season, at least one former contestant has expressed interest in appearing on the show: Katie Thurston's ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

During an Instagram Q&A in March, the Bachelorette alum, 31, confirmed his interest when a fan asked if he'd be open to appearing on another reality show.

blake moynes Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

"Duh, Paradise! Count it down!" Moynes replied at the time. "Can't wait to get on that beach, get back into it."

On Thursday, in response to the show's announcement, former BiP star Clay Harbor tweeted that Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer should "get ready."

One person that likely will not appear on the show is Tayshia Adams, who revealed last month that she has put a "pause" on a return to the Bachelor franchise after separating from fiancé Zac Clark.

"Truthfully, that's the million-dollar question," Adams said on The Drew Barrymore Show in March. "I have to say at least that that time for me really served me. So, it's taken up a lot of me time for the last four years. I'm ready to just, do the next thing."

Tayshia Adams Credit: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

BiP isn't the only thing Bachelor Nation can look forward to this year. On July 11, season 19 of The Bachelorette will air with its first pair of co-Bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. (Jesse Palmer will serve as host.)