A Fan Favorite Shockingly Ends Their Time on Bachelor in Paradise: 'I Just Want to Find Somebody'

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers.

The John Paul Jones–Tayshia Adams–Derek Peth love triangle came to an end this week in a surprising way.

After JPJ and Derek faced off at Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding during last week’s Bachelor in Paradise, the Betchlor podcast host recounted the conversation to Haley Ferguson on Monday night’s episode. It came as a shock to Haley — who had gone on a date with JPJ after arriving in Paradise and then accepted his rose — that he had strong feelings Tayshia.

“I did not know that at all,” Haley told Derek, adding in an on-camera interview, “It’s so random this Tayshia thing… I don’t know anything about the fact that he was into Tayshia. I’m honestly pissed.”

She decided to confront JPJ after hearing secondhand about his relationship with Tayshia.

“We did hit it off. We had so much fun on the date,” he assured her. “I just can’t really do anything, I just hit it off with Tayshia first.”

“I just felt really hurt,” Haley said.

The subject came up again later while they were sitting at the bar, with JPJ admitting he “totally dropped the ball on not communicating.” He then encouraged Haley to “explore your options.”

“I never wanted to be a backup plan,” she said.

JPJ’s night only got worse when Derek asked him to talk again in the hopes that he could “seek some understanding as to where all this started.” But JPJ continued to insist that Derek wasn’t the “right guy for Tayshia.”

“You don’t get to decide that,” Derek told him. “She gets to decide that, not you.”

“She already decided that,” JPJ retorted.

The interaction aggravated Tayshia, who watched it unfold from afar.

“This is so unnecessary,” she fumed. “It’s exhausting and it’s very frustrating for me. I’ve been contemplating breaking it off with both of them because I’m done and I’m over it.”

Haley also felt exasperated with Paradise and ready to give up on love. Luckily, the next day brought two new arrivals — Matt Donald and Luke Stone from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette — which gave Haley hope. But Matt and Luke ended up taking out Sydney Lotuaco and Kristina Schulman, respectively.

While the double date was underway, Tayshia pulled JPJ aside to talk, and he apologized.

“I woke up this morning still feeling emotional and I could tell that you felt sort of distant this morning and so I just wanted you to know where I’m at, just how seriously I take this endeavor,” he said. “I just wanted to let you know that so you know where I stand and I just admire everything about you.”

Though Tayshia was receptive to his sentiments, she stood her ground.

“You guys fighting yesterday just really rubbed me the wrong way,” she told him. JPJ continued to break down, and Tayshia said in an on-camera interview that she still felt “torn” between the two men.

But soon enough, Tayshia made some headway and asked Derek if they could talk.

“I just don’t know if I can get there,” she told him.

Derek was blindsided. “I felt the opposite, so I don’t get where the change was,” he said.

“I don’t know what it is and I don’t think it’s anything you could’ve done differently or better,” Tayshia insisted. “I think it’s just not the right timing. I don’t know.”

Tayshia also assured him that the breakup had nothing to do with JPJ. Still, Derek felt “self-loathing” and “sadness,” and believed there was no one else for him in Mexico besides Tayshia.

“I just want to find somebody,” he told the cameras. “Like, how many years do I have to wait for that to happen?”

Upon arriving back on the beach, Derek called all the castmates together to make an announcement.

“This is really hard to talk to a group of people who I’ve really grown so close to,” he began. “I thank all of you guys for the friendships that I’ve built here, but unfortunately this time for me that’s all I’ve been able to build. I’m actually going to head out now. I love so many of you in so many ways. Thank you all.”

With that, Derek departed, and Tayshia immediately second-guessed her decision to end things with him.

“I hate that I had so much power over his feelings,” she said.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes tried to comfort Tayshia by saying, “Better to go home now than to break off an engagement twice,” referring to Derek’s split from Taylor Nolan last year.

JPJ handed Tayshia some tissues to wipe her tears and simply said, “Sorry.”

But even with Derek gone, Tayshia didn’t know where that left her relationship with JPJ.

“Maybe Derek and I could’ve hit it off. I don’t know,” she said. “I’m confused and I have no idea what I’m going to do next.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.