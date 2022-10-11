This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Salley Carson finally made it to the beach on Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise — but she didn't stay for long.

Salley, 27, told host Jesse Palmer that her suitcase made it to Mexico before she did because "I had to take care of some things with work."

Having ruined things with both Victoria Fuller and Genevieve Parisi, Justin Glaze tried talking to Salley, who he'd kissed at the Stagecoach country music festival, when she arrived. But Genevieve, 27, and Shanae Ankney suspected Salley might not be there for the right reasons, given how she spoke to her ex-fiancé right before coming to Mexico.

So they interrupted Salley's conversation with Justin to ask her if she'd been hanging out with her ex.

"I mean, I felt like I needed a conversation with him out of respect for him," Salley said.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

The interaction immediately sent Salley spiraling and wanting to leave. But Justin tried to convince her to stay.

"I'm too real for this s---," Salley said to Justin.

Salley said she needed to leave "out of respect" for her ex.

"That pisses me off because they know how much I didn't want my ex's name or any of the situation brought into this out of respect for him," Salley continued. "So out of respect for him, I want to leave."

She descended the beach, looking for a way out. "Salley, you don't even know where you're going," Justin pointed out.

Eventually, after what might be the shortest stint on Paradise ever, Salley departed.

AN ITALIAN ARRIVAL

Paradise's revolving door kept spinning when Peter Izzo showed up with a date card. Casey Woods immediately suspected Peter, 27, would talk incessantly about his pizza business — and Peter delivered.

Peter pulled Victoria, 28, and "we immediately talk about pizza," she told the cameras.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

"I'm very proud of it. I started the brand when I was 23 years old," Peter said to Victoria.

He decided to take Brittany Galvin on the date, which consisted of going out on a yacht, but the pizza-palooza continued.

"I've never been on a date before where it seems to me like they're more interested in themselves," Brittany, 25, told the cameras, adding, "He just kept bragging a lot, which is a turn off for me."

Peter talked about how he expanded his pizza business from Florida to Long Island, New York, and how he and his friends like to rent yachts on the weekends. When Peter went in for the kiss, Brittany dodged it.

"It's cool, we're here to make it fun and it's going to be amazing," Peter said.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Brittany explained to the cameras "I'm not really a touchy-feely person unless I'm really into someone."

In the end, Brittany decided, "Pete is a good person, but he's just not my person."

Brittany recapped the date to some of the women back on the beach, including how he constantly stroked her leg and bragged about receiving a superlative in high school for having the nicest eyes. "There was so many different things of him just bragging and talking about himself the whole time," Brittany said.

Meanwhile, Peter thought everything went well. "Every vibe was right, every box was checked," he told Casey, 37, and Romeo Alexander.

Peter decided that Brittany didn't connect with him because she only came to Paradise to find fame as an Instagram model.

"Do I not have a following enough for you that this can become clout that you can get afterwards?" Peter wondered.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Following her dud of a date, Brittany hung out with Andrew Spencer. They sat on a daybed and made out, despite Brittany's earlier claim about not being a "touchy-feely person."

"It was a complete 180 from my date," Brittany told the cameras of her time with Andrew, 27.

TARZAN'S TANTRIC BREATHING DATE

Jacob Rapini received a date card, too, and invited Jill Chin to come with him. They went to a full moon ceremony hosted by a shaman named Miriam.

"Full moon makes us to be really connected, full of creating and sexual energy," she told Jacob, 27, and Jill, 26.

The shaman led Jacob and Jill in a tantric breathing mediation that ended with howling at the moon. Then they rubbed oil on one another, stripped down and stood back-to-back per Miriam's instructions.

She asked Jacob which feature of Jill's he loved most. "I would have to say it's her … I mean, honestly, I love buttocks," he said.

When asked the same question about Jacob, Jill named his arms as her favorite feature of his.

They ended the date soaking in individual tubs and making out.

Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)

Everything on the beach seemed to be going well, too: Logan Palmer set up a snorkeling date in the pool for Shanae and gave her his lucky bead bracelet, and Brandon Jones got everyone in on celebrating Serene Russell's birthday (yes... another birthday).

But when Jacob and Jill returned from their date, an unexpected surprised awaited. Kira Mengistu returned to talk to Jacob and ask him for a second chance.

"I was blindsided when you decided not to give me your rose," Kira, 33, said to Jacob. "And I had a couple days to process it and I honesty haven't been able to get you out of my mind."

She continued to tell Jacob that he "felt like home to me" and "I was like really devastated by not getting your rose."

Seeing this conversation unfold caused Jill to walk off in anger. But Jacob didn't want to move forward with Kira.

"I absolutely adore the fact that you put yourself absolute full self out there — that's really hot," he told her. "I still wish that things had gone different a little bit, but at the same time, I don't think the connection is … I just think it was just too forced."

Jacob told Kira he had a real connection with Jill. "And I have to go comfort her in this moment," he said.

And comfort her he did. "I just told her, 'Hey look, good luck. God bless,'" Jacob told Jill of how he left things with Kira.

Jill felt chosen, which made her happy.

Romeo, 32, intercepted Kira on her way out and asked her how the conversation with Jacob went.

Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)

"I realized that this man does not understand me and he doesn't accept me for who I am," Kira said.

Romeo hugged Kira and asked him, "Do you think you should've made a different decision with your rose?"

"Yes, I think it would've been better for me if I picked you," he responded.

Kira tried once more for another shot at love. "I just feel like it's like unfinished business and I don't know, I just feel like I wish we had that second chance to do it all over," she said to Romeo. "We'd make a really good couple."

Then Kira pulled Romeo in for a kiss. "I'm happy you're here," he said.

Kira used that as an opportunity to ask Romeo to leave Paradise with her. After a long pause, he said, "Alright."

"I came here for my fairytale ending and I found my Romeo," Kira gushed before they surprisingly left together.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.