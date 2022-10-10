This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

With Teddi Wright heading home, Rodney Mathews had no top prospect for his date on Monday's Bachelor in Paradise. So he decided not to use the date card and stayed on the beach getting to know everyone.

Jill Chin, 26, looked forward to getting to know Rodney but so did Lace Morris. They flirted at the bar and made out on the sand, upsetting Jill.

"This may be the most shocking couple in Paradise history," Justin Glaze said in an on-camera interview of Rodney, 30, and Lace, 32.

AFTERMATH OF A DOUBLE DATE

Meanwhile, Justin and Logan Palmer waited for Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney to come back from their double date with Paradise newbies Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall.

When Genevieve returned, she told Justin, "The main thing is I felt wanted and special and I haven't felt special or like wanted from you."

Justin, 28, asked Genevieve, 27, for a birthday hug and she granted him that. "All I know is I need time," she said. "Maybe I just need to sleep on it."

But before Genevieve could sleep on it, she and Justin ended up kissing as Aaron, 27, and James, 32, looked on.

Aaron said in an on-camera interview that he felt "pretty disturbed by the behavior."

"It was going terrible. I didn't want to kiss him because I knew it was wrong, but I wanted to kiss him," Genevieve told the cameras. "I had such a good time with Aaron, I wasn't event thinking of Justin."

Genevieve tried to find Aaron to explain herself. After he finished a leisurely shower, Aaron met Genevieve and she apologized.

"The only thing I'm having an issue with: I feel like if this was something that could like potentially hurt me in that way, why would you do it?" Aaron asked Genevieve.

Genevieve claimed Justin told her he was worried about not getting a kiss on his birthday, so she obliged. Aaron ultimately forgave Genevieve for the kiss and said he thought they had "mad chemistry."

Genevieve then told Justin she officially wanted to move forward with Aaron. "You are not able to make me feel special," she reiterated.

Justin accepted her decision, telling the cameras: "I'm okay with knowing that Genevieve is just not the person for me."

Shanae, 30, also wanted more from Logan, 26. "I don't know if Logan knows what he wants and James said he's all in on one afternoon," she said.

Shanae proceeded to talk to Logan and asked him, "Why haven't you showed me any effort?"

"I don't know how yesterday went, Shanae," he pointed out.

So Shanae told him. "It was smooth sailing, no beats were missing," she said. "It was great. Like, I had a fun time, but I also had a fun time with you."

Logan clarified that he didn't want to date anyone else. "There's no part of me that has a desire to poke my head anywhere else if I thought that we still had a strong thing," he told Shanae. "But as of yesterday, what am I supposed to think?"

Shane refused to continue the conversation and walked away.

ONE DATE, ONE BREAKUP

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced that they received a date card, but to the singles' disappointment, the parents of 8-month-old son Dawson would be the ones going on the date and reliving their time on the beach.

Brandon Jones got a date card, too, and asked Serene Russell to join him. The sight of Serene, 26, dressed in red for the date brought Brandon, 27, to tears.

They ate dinner in the middle of a pool and Brandon expressed how he felt relieved that Serene didn't go on another date the day earlier because he would've missed spending time with her.

"It would've sucked going on like a whole day not seeing your pretty face, not holding you by the beach or not taking a nap with you or not eating ice cream with mango," Brandon said.

Serene returned the sentiment. "I always needed that and always wanted that," she said. "You just like doing those things for me, you make me feel like I'm like deserving of all of the things that I want."

Brandon said that when he saw Serene he "didn't want to be with anyone else" and confessed he had strong feelings for her already.

"I'm falling in love with you and I'm so happy that I am," Brandon said.

Serene responded, "I'm definitely falling in love with you, too, and I've definitely never felt this special in my life."

Back on the beach, Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson's relationship had been progressing at a fast pace as well — a little too fast for the 38-year-old single dad.

Sierra, 26, gifted Michael a constellation of three stars to represent him, his son and his late wife so "no matter where life takes you, no matter where you live, you can always look for these coordinates and you'll see these three stars together," she explained.

"You are literally the most thoughtful person I've, like, ever come across," Michael said.

But he worried about how quickly things move in Paradise. "The past couple days I've, like, been, like, taking time to enjoy where we're at and knowing that this whole thing moves so quickly," Michael said to Sierra. "But at the same time, like, things take time."

Michael though "there's something missing with us."

"I think the best thing now is just like space from the romantic pressure and just be friends," he decided.

Sierra graciously accepted Michael's decision, opting to leave the beach since she didn't see herself dating anyone else and didn't want to watch him date other people.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.