The Pizza King has left Paradise.

Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise kicked off with the cocktail party ahead of the second rose ceremony where the women would be handing out the roses.

Shanae Ankney needed to decide if she wanted to move forward with James Bonsall or Logan Palmer. She spent time first with Logan, 26, and they made out on a daybed. Then James, 32, tried to woo Shanae, 30, by conducting a blind taste test of various shrimp dishes (a callback to Bachelor season 26's shrimp-gate).

"I've never felt so wanted by two people, let alone one," Shanae said in an on-camera interview.

Meanwhile, Paradise newcomer Peter Izzo kept telling anyone who would listen that his date with Brittany Galvin didn't work out because she mostly talked about Instagram and TikTok and she only came on the show for "clout." Casey Woods told Brittany, 25, about what Peter, 27, had been saying and she immediately confronted him about it.

"I didn't know who you were when you came in here," Brittany said to Peter.

Peter stood by his theory. "It just seemed pretty evident in the conversations that we were having that they were really one-sided," he said.

Brittany informed Peter that she didn't enjoy their time together because "you were fishing for compliments all day" and "you tried to kiss me after five minutes."

"The biggest regret here is that I took you on the date," Peter said to Brittany.

In an on-camera interview, Peter claimed Britany "has nothing going for herself" besides social media.

"Her looks are going to run out, she's going to get older," Peter said. "She has nothing established."

Brittany and Jill Chin tried to ask Peter to leave. "No one's going to give you a rose tonight," Brittany told Peter.

When the rest of the group discussed the situation by the bar, Casey, 37, got a little heat for instigating the drama. So much so that he passed out and had to leave Paradise.

The men continued the effort of trying to convince Peter to leave.

"We've just been hearing some stuff, it feels like it's been kind of disrespectful to the ladies," Jacob Rapini said to Peter.

Peter agreed to leave, but he wanted everyone to think he arrived at that decision on his own. "I'm not leaving here on anybody's terms but my terms," he said. "I made the decision to leave here. This is my time. I'm saying goodbye."

Before Peter departed, he shouted, "The pizza king is out!"

A LAST-MINUTE ARRIVAL

Michael Allio thought that with his only connection, Sierra Jackson, having left, he would be packing his bags soon, too. But then Paradise delivered a miracle in the form of a new arrival: Danielle Maltby.

"I felt defeated and now it feels like there's a little bit of hope here," Michael, 38, said in an on-camera interview.

Michael and Danielle, 36, chatted and the single dad told her he wanted to keep getting to know her.

Michael would have to see at the rose ceremony if Danielle felt the same.

The ceremony started off with Serene Russell giving her rose to Brandon Jones. Jill, 26, offered hers to Jacob, 27; Lace Morris extended a rose to Rodney Matthews, and Genevieve Parisi asked Aaron Clancy if he'd accept hers.

Shanae decided to give her rose to Logan. Victoria Fuller's rose went to Johnny DePhillipo and Brittany presented her rose to Andrew Spencer. Danielle did ultimately give her rose to Michael, which meant James and Justin Glaze would be leaving the beach.

MICHAEL AND DANIELLE'S SPECIAL DATE

Danielle received a date card and chose to take Michael. "I can't hide the excitement," she told the cameras.

The pair sipped champagne on a boat and opened up about the struggles of dating after the loss of a loved one (Danielle's fiancé died of an overdose in 2011).

"There's a lot of guilt that I really didn't see what he's doing but then there's also guilt around how happy I am and like this person that I've grown into," Danielle said. "Like, that wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for this tragic event."

Michael understood. "It's way harder to choose happiness and work towards it," he said.

Michael also worried about comparing his first date with Danielle to the one he experienced with his ex-wife. "Sometimes when it starts feeling real, the guards go up and you start to look for like, not reasons for it to fail, but not approaching it with the same open way that you would do it before tragedy kind of hit our lives," he told Danielle.

Danielle shared with Michael some meaningful lyrics from Grace Potter's "Stars," and they resonated with him. "This has been the best first date," he said to Danielle.

They ended the date with a kiss and Michael told the cameras, "Maybe it's the last first date of my life."

A SHAKEUP ON THE SAND

With all the happiness abound, host Jesse Palmer rounded up the group to let everyone know that he wanted to put their relationships to the test.

"If any relationship is going to stand the test of time, it has to be able to handle adversity," said Jesse, 43. "So, your relationships are now going to be put to the test. Everything is about to change."

The former NFL pro announced that the women would be spending the week living elsewhere, while the men would stay on the beach as five new women arrived. "If your connection is not so strong, then you have reason for concern," Palmer said.

Jessenia Cruz from Matt James' season of The Bachelor, Kate Gallivan, Sarah Hamrick and Eliza Isichei from Clayton Echard's season, and Florence Alexandra from The Bachelor Australia made their entrances — and the other women were not happy about it.

"We're ready to burn Paradise down," said Serene, 27.

Jill threatened to leave: "I'm going home. My mental health cannot take this."

Genevieve, 27, simply wouldn't stand for spending the week apart, declaring, "I'm not sitting in a hotel while this is going on."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.