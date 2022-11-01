'Bachelor in Paradise' : Kate Gallivan Admits to 'Critical Error' That Could Lead to Split from Logan Palmer

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The cast gathered around a bonfire on Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, only for an unwelcome arrival to crash the party.

Hayden Markowitz from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette descended the stairs and pulled Shanae Ankney. Hayden, 29, immediately started talking about his Golden Retriever.

"To me that's like, weird," Shanae, 30, told the cameras. "He's just not my type."

Hayden also chatted with Florence Alexandra, who questioned why he sweats so much. "I drink and eat so much salt," Hayden explained.

Florence, 32, told the camera she got "frat boy vibes" from Hayden. "I don't think we would be a match," she added.

Then Hayden spoke to Kate Gallivan. Kate, 33, informed him she'd been hanging out with Logan Palmer. "What would be your perspective on other people?" Hayden asked.

Kate advised Hayden "not be afraid to step in even if the seat looks like it's already taken."

After the conversation, Kate said in an on-camera interview, "I am not feeling overwhelmed with sparks."

But that didn't stop her from agreeing to go on a date with Hayden when he asked. "What is a relationship if it's not being tested?" Kate said to the cameras. "So that's why I said 'yes' to the date with Hayden."

Kate approached Logan, 26, to talk about her going on the date; she hoped he'd ask her not to go. "You deserve to have the full experience of exploring what it's like to be in Paradise," he said instead.

"Are you serious?" Kate replied.

"Sure. I want you to go," Logan insisted.

Kate felt like "he's not fighting for me at all," she said in an on-camera interview.

KATE AND HAYDEN'S DATE

Kate proceeded to spend the day with Hayden. They started out by going ziplining, but Hayden found himself paralyzed with fear.

"I'm literally having the time of my life and I look over and Hayden looks like he's seen a ghost," Kate told the cameras.

Afterwards, they sat down to talk. Hayden told Kate she possessed qualities he looked for in a woman. "You have a really good attitude," he said. "You don't know how far that goes with me."

Hayden continued to talk about how he left his dog Rambo, who has an inoperable brain tumor, behind to come on the show. He also shared that he spent six figures on treatment for Rambo. "I would spend every cent I had on him," Hayden told Kate. "It doesn't matter."

Kate told the cameras she thought Hayden's "priorities are a little misaligned."

Hayden told Kate how he called Gabby "rough around the edges" and found himself under fire for comparing the season 19 Bachelorettes to his ex. Kate asked if he did in fact do that, but Hayden claimed, "I just don't remember."

"I don't think Rachel and Gabby were there for the right reasons," Hayden added.

Kate did not like what she heard. "My eyes have been opened," she told the cameras. "I have truly seen the other side. I might have made a critical error going on this date with Hayden."

DOUBLE TROUBLE ARRIVES IN PARADISE

Back on the beach, Eliza Isichei told Rodney Matthews and Justin Glaze she hadn't decided between them yet, but informed Justin, 28, she wanted to keep getting to know him. The guys also touched base, both admitting that they only had eyes for Eliza, 26.

"The damage was already done," Rodney told Justin. "But this is the situation we're in now."

The situation constantly changes in Paradise, though. Twins Justin and Joey Young showed up looking for a second chance at love after being sent home on the first night of Gabby and Rachel's season. They spoke to Brittany Galvin, Victoria Fuller, Shanae and Florence, and decided to ask Shanae and Florence on their double date; both ladies reluctantly accepted.

"The age really scares me," Shanae told the cameras of dating Joey, 24.

Florence agreed. "I feel like this date is not going to be super romantic," she said.

Bartender Well Adams hosted the four singles in the Cantina Games, which included doing body shots, making a human taco out of the guys and drinking from a shot ski.

Wells, 38, ultimately crowned Shanae and Joey the king and queen of the Cantina Games.

"All the feels and connections were there," Shanae said in an on-camera interview.

Florence also changed her tune. "I'm a little but surprised by the connection I have with Justin," she told the cameras. "Age ain't nothing but a number."

GENEVIEVE AND AARON'S BIG FIGHT

Genevieve Parisi realized she was falling in love with Aaron Clancy and hoped to tell him as much. But Aaron, 27, seemed to only want to spend time hanging with his friends.

"I just feel like I've been trying to spend time with you," Genevieve, 27, said to Aaron while the group hung out on a daybed.

"You're making me feel like I'm neglecting you," Aaron responded. He encouraged Genevieve to "come to me and ask me to talk."

"I'm explaining my feelings," Genevieve said. "I'm not raising my voice."

Aaron felt the conversation was "going in circles," so he and Genevieve walked away. Genevieve told Victoria, 28, she wanted to leave.

"Trust me, it's not gonna work and I don't want to be here," Genevieve said.

Genevieve didn't like that Aaron accused her of gaslighting him. "He doesn't know what that means," Victoria said. "He's just using a buzzword. He's stupid."

Genevieve tried one more time to speak with Aaron, but he hesitated. "Why'd you debate it?" she asked.

"I don't know if it's the right time," Aaron said. "'Cause I'm thinking about myself and if it was the right time for me."

That sent Genevieve storming off. "You can tell him I'm leaving," she said as she walked away.

Aaron caught her on the way out. "I'm not ready to close the door yet," he told Genevieve.

Still, Aaron said he didn't want to "threaten my happiness" to be with Genevieve. "You're not going to make me feel bad about going in the ocean with people because I didn't spend 10 minutes with you because you didn't mention that," he said.

Genevieve explained why she wanted to talk to him. "Yesterday, I realized I was falling in love with you and that is why I wanted to have a conversation," she said.

Aaron took a minute to process that.

"That's a big thing and it's scary," he said. "There's a lot of really deep feelings I have that are hard to express and you've become so close to me. And the things you do like can deeply hurt me because of how much you mean to me. And I'm falling in love with you, too."

Aaron and Genevieve kissed and returned to the beach. "I can see a ring on my finger at the end of this," she said in an on-camera interview.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.