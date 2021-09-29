Bachelor in Paradise: Ivan Admits to Making a 'Giant Mistake,' 1 Long-Running Couple Breaks Up

"My mind was just in a weird place, and I was wrong," Ivan Hall said on Tuesday's episode

This post contains spoilers from Bachelor in Paradise season 7, episode 9.

The war of words between Aaron Clancy and Ivan Hall resumed on Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise, with the two men going back and forth about Ivan talking to and making out with Aaron's connection Chelsea Vaughn after promising to stay out of existing relationships.

"Chelsea wanted to talk to me," insisted Ivan, 29, even though footage showed otherwise.

Though Aaron, 26, admitted Ivan shouldn't have turned down Chelsea, 28, if she indeed had approached him to talk, Aaron didn't like that Ivan went back on his word. "You don't say that to me and do something else," Aaron said to Ivan, the conversation's intensity growing.

"You're doing a lot. Let's just stop it. Let's just stop," Ivan said to Aaron. "It's going to make you look really stupid."

So Aaron backed away. The entire encounter happened out of Chelsea's view, so when she returned to the group, the ladies caught her up. But Ivan's account of the situation surprised Chelsea.

"I didn't pull Ivan," Chelsea told Maurissa Gunn, Becca Kufrin and Natasha Parker. "Ivan asked me to go talk."

Chelsea reiterated as much to Aaron and they kissed. Then she approached Ivan to confront him about the lie, which he denied telling. "I did not say, 'Chelsea pulled me,'" Ivan claimed, acknowledging, "I definitely pulled you."

"I am getting two different sides of the story, but I think Ivan's just an opportunist," Chelsea said in an on-camera interview.

Bartender and this week's guest host Wells Adams informed the group that the time had come for the next rose ceremony. But before they could get started, Wells said something had "come up" that he had to deal with.

"There's something that happened last night at the hotel when we were sheltering from the storm," he announced, before pulling Ivan to talk privately.

Wells asked Ivan if he had anything to confess. "Last night at the hotel, I was really in a place where I was kind of feeling lost here in Paradise. I was honestly feeling lost. I had no connections. I didn't know where to go, really," Ivan said. "And last night, I spent time with Alexa at the hotel."

Ivan explained that he had hoped Alexa Caves from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor would have joined the show already (she'd been waiting in the hotel), and that he wanted to meet her before likely going home. Ivan claimed to have seen a producer's phone with Alexa's room number on it, so he went to meet up with her.

"It was wrong of me," Ivan admitted. "I shouldn't have gone around the system. My mind was just in a weird place, and I was wrong. Love makes you do weird, crazy things. I made a mistake. And it was a giant mistake."

Wells told Ivan he needed to "come clean" to his castmates.

"I'm sorry to all of you," Ivan said to the group. "I went around the system last night to meet Alexa because I actually just wanted to see if there was a connection there."

Ivan said he wouldn't have even accepted Chelsea's rose if she offered it to him, because he didn't feel he "was in a mental space to continue being here."

"I just think it's best for me to leave Paradise," Ivan decided.

With that, the rose ceremony commenced.

Serena Pitt started off by giving a rose to Joe Amabile; Abigail Heringer offered one to Noah Erb; Maurissa, 25, to Riley Christian; and Mari Pepin to Kenny Braasch. Becca, 31, gave a rose to Thomas Jacobs; Chelsea presented one to Aaron; and Natasha, 33, handed a rose to Ed Waisbrot. Tia Booth made her decision between James Bonsall and Blake Monar when she gave her rose to James, 31.

That left Blake, 31, and Dr. Joe Park to head home.

NEW ARRIVALS

The next day, Anna Redman from Matt James' season of The Bachelor showed up on the beach with a date card. First, she pulled Kenny, 40, to talk, but he informed Anna, 25, that he couldn't go on the date because of his relationship with Mari. Thomas, 29, told Anna the same thing, citing his connection with Becca.

Anna landed on James, and he agreed to go out with her. For their date, Anna and James made each other into living churros, covering one another in chocolate and sugar and then giving each other massages. Afterward, they sipped champagne in the hot tub and got to know each other.

"I'm really attracted to Anna," James told the cameras. "I see serious potential."

Anna agreed. "I feel butterflies," she said. Anna and James capped off their date with a kiss.

Mykenna Dorn didn't have as much luck when she arrived in Paradise with a date card of her own. She chatted with Thomas and Aaron, and even decided to ask the latter on a date. But he declined. "I do feel like emotionally, I wouldn't really be able to put myself completely there for you on the date," Aaron told Mykenna, 24.

Mykenna cried on the beach, so Ed, 37, came down and offered to go on the date with her. "Nothing against you, I just think that, I don't think the timing's right to be here," Mykenna said.

Ed pointed out that even if she did want to leave, "You can't fly out tonight now anyways."

So Mykenna reluctantly took Ed on the date, during which they went rollerblading and sipped champagne. "Ed may not have been who I thought I was going to go on this date with, but I'm glad he was 'cause he's definitely changed my opinion on Paradise," Mykenna told the cameras.

She told Ed as much, too. "Thanks for inviting yourself on my date. It was good. It was fun."

They ended the evening with a kiss and Mykenna confessed in an on-camera interview, "I don't want the night to end."

Back on the sand, Mari, 25, and Kenny met with a Mexican bruja in hopes of working on their connection, which the boy band manager felt lacked passion. "You need to tell her what is the desire of your heart," the bruja told the couple.

So Kenny did just that. "I just feel like we have some kind of connection of some sort," he said. "That we were meant to somehow meet here and work just because this just never happened before and it's also emotional connection. That's why I am falling in love with you. I can't fully explain it, it's just there."

Mari felt the experience worked to bring them closer together, as did Kenny. "All is well with Mari and I," he said. "We're both 100 percent honest."

Noah, 26, wanted to be honest with Abigail, also 26, so he opened up to her about his feelings. "I'm definitely falling in love with you and I can see it working in the real world," he told her.

Abigail smiled, but didn't say anything back. "She just froze," Noah told the cameras. "I felt like she had a guard up or a wall up. I was hoping she'd step up."

PARADISE PROM

With the summer coming to a close, Wells hosted an '80s-themed prom for the remaining cast members. Some of the men came up with creative promposals, but Tia, 29, felt very single.

"Being surrounded by couples is kinda hard," she told the cameras.

Even though Abigail found herself coupled up, she admitted in an on-camera interview, "I'm not in love yet."

At the prom, though, Tia's luck changed when Aaron approached her to give her a corsage — and a kiss. "I did not see that one coming," she said to the cameras. "That made me feel special."

That did not make Chelsea feel special, though. "I actually have super strong feelings for him," she said in an on-camera interview.

Wells doled out prom superlatives, deeming Abigail and Noah "Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After" and giving the honor of prom king and queen to Serena, 23, and Joe, 35. The vote of confidence in her relationship made Abigail want to address what Noah said about falling in love.

"I didn't register it until later," she told the cameras. "He said it so fast."

But without receiving a response from Abigail, Noah wanted to break things off. "That's what I feel like's the best move," he said in an on-camera interview.

They found a quiet place away from the '80s cover band and Noah broke the news. "Deep down, it's a struggle between me being like, I have these feelings for this girl and she's perfect in all these ways, but I don't know if she's perfect for me," he told her.

Noah explained that he wanted to ignore those feelings early on because he thought his relationship with Abigail had potential. "At the end of the day, what's holding me back is I don't know if I'll be able to get to where I want to be," he said. "And like, I don't know if that feeling — me saying, 'This isn't my person' — is going to go away."

"I don't think I've been this blindsided before," Abigail responded. "How do you go from telling someone you're falling in love with them the night before to this conversation?"

Noah said he could only "do what I feel like is right in that time."

Feeling lied to, Abigail didn't want to hear more. "It's just going to hurt more every time you say it," she told Noah.

And just like that, one of Paradise's longest-running couples entered the history books.