'Bachelor in Paradise' : Gabby and Rachel's Advice and a Sadie Hawkins Dance Leads to Multiple Exits

A Sadie Hawkins dance brought more drama to Bachelor in Paradise.

Tuesday's episode picked up with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey visiting the beach and giving advice to the women. However, it was the first annual BiP dance that brought tears, drama and dashed hopes for relationships as possible engagements drew closer.

Gabby and Rachel's Advice

Logan Palmer thought he was heading in a better direction with Kate Gallivan after last episode's drama. "I feel like we go through the tough part and we're just focusing on each other and not worrying about what tomorrow brings or who is walking up behind us," he explained.

However, he was less than thrilled to see his exes Rachel and Gabby arrive at the beach. "No f—ing way," he said when he first spotted the former Bachelorette leads.

He later added they were the last people he would "expect to see walk up those steps."

After dating both Gabby and Rachel, as well as Shanae and Kate, Logan was worried that the conversations between the women "could go really badly."

Rachel revealed that Logan was the pair's only "flip-flopper" on the first season of the Bachelorette with two leads. She added, "He was our only problem."

"It was just so disrespectful," she added. "I don't respect Logan."

Kate then asked to speak to the pair privately to learn more about what happened between them.

"He is used to having the power," Rachel said. "He has always felt in the position of control."

Kate thanked them for the "wise female perspective" as she continued to navigate the relationship. After spotting the conversation between the pair, Logan remained steadfast in his interest in Kate despite having "a lot of exes on the beach."

Before leaving, Gabby told Logan that she had "beef" with him and urged him to treat Kate well.

He admitted in a confessional that he was "not sure what was going on" but he had goosebumps. "Hopefully, Gabby and Rachel didn't ruin my relationship with Kate," he said. "I guess I'll find out through Kate."

"I've put in so much time and effort with Logan. I feel an attraction to him. I can't pretend like I don't have this information but what do I do with this information?" Kate shared.

Logan was alone in having mixed feelings about Gabby and Rachel's visit.

"There's a couple of us from their season that are here, that are forming relationships, that are in a good place and Gabby and Rachel could possibly mess this up," fellow Bachelorette alum Johnny DePhillipo said.

"My ex showed up to the beach and I've not seen Rachel since we broke up," fellow Bachelorette contestant Tyler Norris added.

It was equally awkward for Gabby who called seeing her exes "kinda weird."

However, the women came to paradise to give "insight" for the ladies as their own possible proposals drew closer. As soon as they arrived, the women were excited to see the pair, and fawned over Gabby's engagement ring from her now-ex-fiancé Erich Schwer.

Rachel also told Brittany Galvin that Tyler is "so ready" for engagement.

Tyler and Brittany's Romantic Date

Tyler received a date card and asked Brittany to go with him. He added the date was "a long time coming" for the pair.

Brittany told Tyler that Gabby and Rachel had "good things" to say about him. "They just said that out of everyone here, you were just the best person ever and that you were really ready for something further than a relationship," she said.

He responded, "I feel really good with us. When I look at you, I see a future with you outside of this… I want to leave here with you."

After the pair shared a kiss, Brittany and Tyler agreed that it was "one of the best dates" they had ever been on. Following dinner, the pair danced in the street together. She admitted in a confessional that she is "falling in love with Tyler."

Aaron and Genevieve's Painful Fight

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi argued the difference between itching and pain, with bartender Wells Adams saying, "It's not only the stupidest fight in the history of Paradise, this is the stupidest fight in the history of fights."

Following the disagreement, Genevieve decided to leave Paradise again but Aaron went to find her and talk things out. He told her he was not trying to blow her off during the fight and the pair reconciled.

"Falling in love in paradise definitely comes at cost," she said, adding that "all the tough moments make it real."

A Visit From Becca and Thomas

The contestants also received a visit from Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who met on last season's BIP. The pair detailed how she "flipped the script" and proposed to Thomas in May.

"It was the most flattering, humbling moment and I couldn't be more grateful," Thomas told the group.

The pair invited the contestants to the '90s-themed Sadie Hawkins dance in paradise, where the ladies ask the men to be their dates.

The girls got creative with their invitations, including Genevieve serenading Aaron with a Mariachi band, Brittany popping out of a ball pit, and Serene Russell sharing a sweet treat with Brandon Jones.

Kate and Logan's Future

In a confessional, Kate admitted that she and Logan are "very different places in our lives" due to their seven-year age gap. Kate then went to confront Logan about her conversation with Gabby and Rachel.

He replied, "You know me better than almost anyone on this beach. I'm out of breath from trying to explain and convince who I am."

"I want out of the dog house. I feel like I've been out of the dog house for days and days," he added in a confessional. "I've been addressing concerns."

She asked if he would change his mind if someone "on his list" came down the stairs after he did not immediately reject newcomer Lyndsey Windham's invite on the last episode.

By the end of the conversation, they came to an understanding and decided to go to the dance together.

Sadie Hawkins Dance

Serene and Brandon shared a sweet moment and decided they were ready to get engaged.

"Serene is my dream girl. There was a point in time where I thought all hope was lost… then this beautiful blessing comes along and you meet her on the beach," he said in a confessional.

Michael Allio and Danielle Matby also started to discuss the future — but she remained concerned they have not yet shared "I love you's."

With Andrew Spencer and Ency Abedin having fun on the dance floor, Jessenia Cruz confided in a still single Mara Agrait about watching him with another woman. Jessenia then decided to confront Andrew about the situation. She told him that he "skirted by" in paradise after being with her and other women.

He responded he was ready to go home until he had "last minute thing with Ency" which he "had to see through."

Ency tried to take Andrew away from the conversation, but he wanted to finish talking with Jessenia. After they continued to discuss their issues, Ency returned to ask him to "please walk away from this with her if you can care to pursue anything with us."

"You staying here longer is giving her some sort of validation," she added.

Jessenia then argued that the ultimatum was not fair.

Andrew said he wanted to remain friends with Jessenia but Ency was upset with his decision to continue the conversation. He finally told Jessenia his "heart was somewhere else." He admitted he still has feelings for Teddi Wright and no longer wanted to pursue anyone in paradise.

Jessenia then left the show and Andrew also tried to break up with Ency by the end of the dance. She begged him to stay but he remained steadfast in his decision.

After the drama, Ency was left in tears and decided to leave the show.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.