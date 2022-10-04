A Double Date Shakes Up 2 'Bachelor in Paradise' Relationships After the First Rose Ceremony

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

With the first rose ceremony of Paradise looming, many of the singles scrambled to figure out where their rose might come from.

Jacob Rapini considered Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu and Lace Morris his top options, and to stand out, Kira, 33, decided to take a page out of Jacob's book and wear only a few strategically placed leaves.

"I do want to be the Jane to your Tarzan," Kira told him.

Jacob called the look "beautiful and hot and sexy."

Meanwhile, Victoria Fuller wanted to ensure she'd receive a rose from Justin Glaze after their date.

"I want to see what else this is," Victoria, 28, told him.

Justin, 27, seemed into pursuing Victoria, too. "I'm trying to pursue you," he said. "So, like, my full intent is like, tomorrow like focus all my time and energy on you."

But Justin had started things off with Genevieve Parisi on day one, and he didn't want to fully close that door. So he set up a cake for her birthday.

"The way our last conversation ended, I don't know, I kind of feel like it was like an all-in or all out type of thing," he said. "And I didn't want it to feel like that. You know, I still think that you're special and I still care about you."

Genevieve, 27, thought Justin really didn't care after he went on a date with Victoria.

"I deserve to like know where your head's at," Genevieve said.

"And I told you just that," Justin replied.

Genevieve accused Justin of getting defensive. "I think the whole thing is I need some type of validation and I haven't gotten even a single … like any," she said.

Justin tried to point to the cake and their conversation before he went on the date with Victoria as "my actions that I've done to show you."

Hunter Haag and Johnny DePhillipo's relationship hit a snag as well when Victoria went after him — and they ended up making out.

ROSE CEREMONY

Host Jesse Palmer ushered in the season's first rose ceremony, where the men would be giving out the roses.

Andrew Spencer kicked things off by extending a rose to Teddi Wright, then Brandon Jones offered one to Serene Russell. Michael Allio gave his to Sierra Jackson, Logan Palmer presented his to Shanae Ankney and Casey Woods' rose went to Brittany Galvin.

Jacob, 27, decided to give his rose to Lace, 32, and Justin ultimately offered his to Genevieve. Johnny, 25, shocked Hunter, 29, by giving his rose to Victoria, and then Romeo Alexander needed to figure out if any of the remaining women would accept his rose. He tried Jill Chin.

"I want to start off by apologizing for how I treated you this week," Romeo, 32, said to Jill. "I made a lot of mistakes and I really, really hurt you. I want this rose to be a fresh opportunity for us to repair our relationship or for you to explore new connections."

Jill, 26, ultimately accepted Romeo's rose because "I know that nothing in Paradise is guaranteed," she explained.

That left Hailey, Hunter and Kira heading home.

DOUBLE DATE

The next day, the power transferred to the women, who would be the ones giving out the roses.

Of course, things got complicated with some new arrivals. Best bros James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy showed up together armed with a date card.

Aaron separately pulled Genevieve and Shanae to chat and decided to ask Genevieve out. She agreed, despite being so upset earlier in the week when Justin went on a date with Victoria.

"I'll probably be thinking about you," Genevieve attempted to assure Justin.

In an on-camera interview, Justin called the move "mad disrespectful." "It's just hypocritical that she would do that," he added.

James, 32, invited Shanae, 30, on the date and she happily obliged, worrying Logan, 26.

"I'm like pretty shocked," Logan said in an on-camera interview. "The guy who's rocking a 12-pack is going on a date with Shanae."

Justin and Logan's reservations didn't keep Genevieve or Shanae from enjoying their time on the double date. The four of them played chicken in the pool, the women participated in a nacho eating contest and the guys showed off their moves in a dance contest.

"You're very affectionate and you compliment me a lot, and I like that," Genevieve told Aaron.

Aaron told Genevieve he enjoyed their time together. "I think we have great chemistry, and I had a ton of fun today," he said. "And I want to do that over and over and over."

"You make me feel special and seen," Genevieve told Aaron before they kissed.

Shanae felt similarly about James.

"When something feels and seems effortless and I can be myself and comfortable, it's amazing," she told James.

James asked Shanae about her connection with Logan. "He's a good guy him and I have a good connection, not great," Shanae explained. "Us: effortless."

AN UNEXPECTED EXIT

Paradise alums and married couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon visited the beach to touch base with the singles and offer their guidance. Rodney Matthews from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette also turned up with a date card in hand.

Rodney, 30, chatted with Jill, 26, and Teddi, 25. The conversation made Teddi feel uncertain about her connection with Andrew, 27.

"I am attracted to you and I enjoy kissing you and I don't know, but I want to be able to be all over you and I know you want that," Teddi told Andrew. "And I don't know, I've just been struggling to do that and I don't know if it's just the environment or if it's just something is missing, but I feel like it is not fair to you."

Andrew assured Teddi he felt a spark between them. "When I see you, I still get a little heart flutter," he said. "But at the same time, I don't want to force nothing."

Teddi admitted she came to Paradise hoping to connect with Andrew.

"And like, I don't know, like a part of me thinks, like, if it couldn't work between us like I just don't know if it will here for me," she said.

"This is your choice," Andrew assured.

Teddi decided to quietly leave without saying "goodbye" to most people, including Rodney, who wanted to ask her to join him on the date.

