It's a match made in Paradise!

After four years of dating — and three postponed weddings thanks to the global pandemic — Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 16 at The Olana in Dallas, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time!" says Gates, 29, who walked down the aisle in a princess style Watters gown (the groom wore Indochino). "I'm so happy to get married to someone I love so much."

Adds Gottschalk, 30: "We're just so excited that it's finally happening. And we're going to have a wonderful future together."

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates | Credit: Courtney Matthews Photography

The pared-down romantic nuptials, designed by Whitney Bailey at Engaged Events and initially set to take place last May, were attended by just under 20 family members. The bride and groom were careful to take COVID precautions into consideration. (Guests, many already vaccinated, took COVID tests prior and temperatures were taken at the venue.)

"We wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone," says Gottschalk, who proposed to Gates in 2019. "Everything changed from our original plan. But life can throw curve balls. You have to adapt!"

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk | Credit: Courtney Matthews Photography

Bachelor Nation alums Gates, a boutique owner, and Gottschalk, a real estate investor, first met in 2017 while filming Bachelor in Paradise — and fell for each other fast.

"I was attracted to her right away," says Gottschalk. "And our relationship really started post-show. We came together and we made it work."

Adds Gates: "We're so completely different in every way. He's type A, I'm laid-back. He's a city boy, I'm a Southern girl. But we have common values. And I think our differences have made us better people."

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk | Credit: Charla Storey/www.charlastorey.com

Now that the couple are wed — finally! — they're looking forward to a blissful future, and starting a family.