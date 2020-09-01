BiP's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Have Postponed Their Wedding 3 Times During COVID-19

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's wedding will be worth the wait.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars were supposed to tie the knot this summer but have been forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the bride said they are biding their time for the perfect day.

"We were supposed to be married three times by now and haven't yet," Gates, 29, said with a laugh. "My brother asked me over the weekend, 'Are you married yet? Have you just not went ahead and eloped at this point?' And I'm like, 'No, we're waiting it out.'"

One thing that's for sure? The two want Bachelor host and ordained minister Chris Harrison to do the honors.

"Look, Chris, I mean, we're ready for you to marry us. I think we should just get married right now," joked Gottschalk, 30. "Let me get my suit, I'll be right back."

"I will show up whenever and wherever this celebration is," promised Harrison, 49. "Because it's going to be a great wedding."

Gates and Gottschalk met while filming season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The two announced their engagement last summer.

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Gates said she decided to "turn lemons into lemonade" when the pandemic forced them to alter their wedding plans. After postponing the big day (three times!) to a tentative date in the middle of next year, Gates said she's been using the extra time to "really prepare" and perfect every last detail before she walks down the aisle.