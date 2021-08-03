The summer spinoff series, which returns Aug. 16 to ABC, also teases that "girls are kissing girls, guys are kissing guys"

Bachelor in Paradise Producers Raise Safety Concerns in New Promo: 'It's No Longer Safe to Stay'

Contestants on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming seventh season will face an unexpected roadblock during their summer of love.

In the show's latest promo, the group's fun-filled summer is disrupted with some unexpected news from Bachelor in Paradise producers.

"This has never happened before," a producer says. "It's no longer safe for you guys to stay in Paradise."

Without addressing the cause of the safety concerns, contestants are next seen heading into vehicles with their luggage.

"I wanna go home!" one female contestant cries as a male contender says, "What the hell is going on?"

Elsewhere in the teaser, the Bachelor Nation girls and guys are shown getting affectionate with one another.

"Girls are kissing girls, guys are kissing guys," a male star says as two female contestants smooch and two male contestants share a peck on the cheek.

Paradise veteran Demi Burnett has a passionate kiss with a male suitor and says: "Everybody loves some Demi in their life."

Love is definitely in the air for some, as Ivan Hall tells an unknown lady: "Both our hearts just skipped a beat, I think." He is later seen kissing a female contestant during a nighttime swim.

"You could actually fall in love," Joe Amabile says at one point, while self-proclaimed queen Victoria Larson then says, "You're so hot."

"Let their journey begin!" guest host David Spade says.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 16 after being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Harrison will no longer serve as the show's host after sparking backlash over his controversial defense of Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell's past racially insensitive actions.

Harrison, 50, temporarily stepped down from hosting the Bachelor franchise before his exit was confirmed in June.

Leading up to the premiere, Amabile, 34, teased how "intense" it was to film season 7. "I forgot all of what Paradise is about, and it is a wild ride in this season," Amabile, who met ex Kendall Long on season 5, said while recently co-hosting the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. "[It] is insane, it really is."