It Worked for Ashley and Jared! Find Out When Bachelor in Paradise Is Returning to TV

It’s business as usual in paradise this summer: after a mini-scandal stalled last season’s debut, season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is back to, ahem, normal with new episodes in August.

Broken hearts from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will gather in a Mexico retreat in hopes of turning a fling into, well, more than just a fling. The cast will be announced later and yes, Chris Harrison will return as host.

The show’s fourth season was delayed last summer after accusations of inappropriate behavior surfaced between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Warner Horizon, which produces the show for ABC, found no evidence of wrongdoing and last folks saw, Olympios and Jackson reportedly spent Valentine’s Day together.

On the same night of Paradise’s debut, ABC will premiere Castaways — a new unscripted show that ABC describes as a “revolutionary series testing the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued.”

The show follows 12 people who are “dropped alone throughout various islets in Indonesia and challenged to survive among washed-up luggage, scattered resources andabandoned structures.” Yikes.

Castaways begins Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10 p.m., after the 8 p.m. return of Bachelor of Paradise on the same night. BIP will air Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of summer.