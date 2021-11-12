BiP's Pieper James Celebrates Boyfriend Brendan Morais' Birthday as They Enjoy Island Vacation

The two appeared on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and left together after their relationship stirred up some drama

Pieper James and Brendan Morais are spending time in a different kind of paradise.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have been documenting their Aruba vacation on their Instagram Stories, including snaps from an oceanside hike, a massage by the pool and a desert photo shoot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

James, 23, also took the opportunity to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday in one post on her Story.

"Happy birthday B, the only person I know who wears sneakers and socks to the beach," she captioned a photo of her and Morais, who turns 32 on Sunday.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais celebrate his birthday on vacation Credit: pieper james

Pieper James and Brendan Morais celebrate his birthday on vacation Credit: brendan morais / instagram

James and Morais appeared on season 7 of BiP, which aired over the summer on ABC. The two came under fire for seemingly starting a relationship before going on the show. Following a confrontation with the rest of the cast, Morais and James decided to leave.

James addressed the situation during an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month, telling host Becca Kufrin that she thinks it ended up strengthening them as a couple.

"When you're first in a relationship with somebody, there's this very happy period where you don't have to deal with a lot of conflict and anything like that," she said. "And obviously, because we were dealing with conflict ... it did make us stronger in a way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also acknowledged that she didn't necessarily give herself "a genuine Paradise experience" after arriving with her sights set on Morais — but she ultimately doesn't regret the decision.