After last week's season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple confirmed that they are back together following their onscreen breakup

BiP's Noah Erb Says He Crashed His Car into His House While Kissing Abigail Heringer

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer had quite an eventful date night!

On Thursday, Erb shared a video on his Instagram Story explaining that the Bachelor in Paradise stars hit a pretty major bump in the road on their most recent night out, E! Online reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just took Abigail out to a nice dinner. We were enjoying ourselves, incredible experience, food was great," Erb explained in the since-expired videos, according to the outlet.

"We hop in the car. We start listening to Annie of all things. 'The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.' It starts raining. The mood is getting right. We get to my house. I stop the car. I look at Abigail and think, 'Dang, she looks really pretty' so I start kissing her," he continued.

However, things suddenly took an unexpected turn.

"Turns out I never put the car in park and I rolled right through my grass and hit my house," Erb said, per E!. "Genuinely, small little kiss turned into me hitting my house. I've never done that before. I wouldn't even think to do that. It's absurd. But here I am, letting all things go to shambles for a little bit of love."

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer Noah Erb, Abigail Heringer | Credit: Noah Erb/instagram

After last week's season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple confirmed that they are back together following their onscreen breakup. In the days since, both have been sharing plenty of cute couple content for fans on social media.

On Tuesday following the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, both Erb and Heringer shared sweet video compilations on Instagram, revealing that they got back together after leaving the beach and are now in love.

"I love you @noah_erb 🤍," Heringer wrote alongside her video, which was set to Miley Cyrus' "Adore You."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the caption for his video, which was set to Ellie Goulding's "How Long Will I Love You," Erb wrote, "You never know what you got until it's gone, then you never let it go."

"I love you @abigail_heringer , here is to laughing through life until we are old 👴🏻👵🏼(World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to eachother and I think I'll keep her)," he added.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb | Credit: Abigail Heringer/instagram

One day later, Erb shared a photo from the Tulsa State Fair in which he and Heringer posed in front of a massive Ferris wheel.

"To be FAIR..I found my person 🎪👫," he captioned the post, which also included a couple videos from their date.